King Charles reportedly said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren’t welcome at Balmoral

my king The Daily Beast’s newsletter for everything related to the royal family and the royal family. Subscription over here To get it in your inbox every Sunday.

King Charles III He said to his son Prince Harry that Meghan Markle was not “welcome” to join the rest of the royal family at Balmoral, The Sun Reported. If true, the report would solve the mystery of why Meghan announced she was going to Balmoral with Harry on Thursday, after which it was suddenly revealed she wasn’t going.

A source told Sun: “Charles told Harry that it was not appropriate or appropriate for Meghan to be at Balmoral at such a very sad time. It was pointed out that Kate was not going and that numbers should be limited to the closest family. Charles made it very clear that Meghan would not be In the place of greeting “.

Kate Middleton, William’s wife, remained in England to look after her three young children, who had just started a new school that day.

Harry finally made the trip lonlinessalthough Sun He claims, there was plenty of room on board as Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie disembarked north – and with Harry at his British base at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, any member of the royal family who lives nearby can get a share with him. Car to the airport. the sun Harry says he “refused” to get a seat on the plane.

As it was, the death of Queen Elizabeth was announced at Balmoral during Harry He was still in the air in a private plane, while the rest of the royal family at the time were in Balmoral. Harry eventually arrived at the former Scottish king’s home an hour and a half after the announcement, and departed Balmoral early Friday morning on a commercial flight from Aberdeen – British Airways’ first flight of the day – back to London.

See also Production of 'Jersey Shore 2.0' has been discontinued, and OG Cast is furious “ It was sad to see him without the other royals to comfort him. I really hope that the death of the Queen will help them heal their schisms. “ – plane passenger

One passenger told The Sun: “He had barely moved throughout the hour-long flight and was evidently thinking of his beloved grandmother. It was sad to see him without the other royals to comfort him. I really hope the Queen’s death will help them heal their schisms.”

In the end, only Charles and Princess Anne are believed to have been with the Queen when she died – Charles has a Scottish home nearby and Anne was staying at Balmoral. Anne, Andrew, Edward, and Sophie stayed at Balmoral Friday, while Charles, William, and Harry returned to England.

Charles’ outspoken demand to keep Meghan away stands in stark contrast to the headline-grabbing olive branch he gave the couple on Friday afternoon, in his first televised address as royalty.

“I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives abroad,” Charles said in the letter from Buckingham Palace. But William and Harry are still separated, and the family still does not trust Harry and Meghan in light of everything they have said and claimed in previous interviews about their treatment within the royal family. Members of the royal family are also concerned about what other bombs Harry might drop in his upcoming memoirs.

As a royal family insider told telegraph: “It’s very difficult to spend a lot of time with someone you know who is about to publish a book that tells all about you. I think people appreciate that the Queen was Harry’s beloved grandmother, but she was the CEO of the foundation that they spoke negatively against.”

As a source told the newspaper: “I think the general reaction to Harry and Meghan’s behavior has been no doubt, to be honest. Even if you take a look at the past few weeks, the Duchess has once again made candid remarks in interviews. They seem completely detached from reality, living In a sort of Los Angeles bubble. It’s really unbelievable.”

Now there are questions about what roles Harry and Meghan will play, and how important those roles are, at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Last night, William and Harry, Sun They returned to the cottages next to them in Windsor, he said, but the paper reported that “there was little, if any, communication between them”.