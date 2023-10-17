‘SNL’ names Nate Bargatze and the Foo Fighters as host and musical guest

“Saturday Night Live” is back in full swing.

After Pete Davidson returned to late-night comedy to open Season 49 alongside musical guest Ice Spice, with Bad Bunny pulling out of double duty the following week, ‘SNL’ has set the lineup for the October 28 episode: Nate Bargatze will make his debut In hosting, he was joined by Foo Fighters as musical guest.

Bargatze is currently touring the US as part of a standup group called “Be Funny”. Earlier this year, he released the comedy special “Hello, World” on Amazon Prime Video, with previous specials including 2021’s “The Greatest Average American” and 2019’s “The Tennessee Kid” streaming on Netflix. He was also part of the 2017 Netflix comedy lineup “The Standups” after releasing his first two albums, “Yelled at by a Clown” and “Full Time Magic.”

Bargatze’s “SNL” episode will mark the Foo Fighters’ ninth time on the show as a musical guest. The band, consisting of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffe and Josh Freese, is currently touring with its eleventh studio album, But Here We Are. Their previous albums include “Color and Shape”, “Nothing Left to Lose” and “Losing Light”.

Along with Davidson and Ice Spice, the season 45 premiere of “SNL” on Oct. 14 featured Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, whose romance has brought a whole new audience to NFL games in recent weeks. The sources said diverse That “nobody knew they were coming” – the pair called into the show a few minutes before airtime and ended up joining a sketch written about them by chance.

The episode drew 4.8 million viewers on Sunday night, up 19% from the season 48 premiere. Among adults 18-49, it earned a 0.96 rating, SNL’s highest rating since 2020. On Peacock, it was the season premiere Most watched episode ever – more than double last year’s performance – and third most watched episode ever. After the Dave Chappelle episode in November 2022 and the Pedro Pascal episode in February of this year.