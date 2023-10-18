“This Was Me Saying Goodbye” – Deadline

Trey Patton/NBC/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson has no reason to return to Los Angeles after moving to New York City. the American Idol The winner packed up her talk show studio and headed east to the Big Apple where she now hosts her daytime show.

With Clarkson moving to New York City to be closer to her family, the singer’s future as a coach began the sound She’s been in doubt as the singing competition films out of L.A. In a new interview, the “A Moment Like This” singer appears to be done twirling in her chair.

“I learned a lot about what I can handle, as well as what you shouldn’t handle. This was me saying ‘goodbye’ to the sound “This is a big step,” Kelly said. USA Today. “I love that family, but I was like, ‘I’m struggling.’ I can’t smile anymore. “I don’t feel like smiling.”

the sound Season 24 is currently airing on NBC with Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Reba McEntire. Season 25, which will air sometime in 2024, already has McEntire and Legend back in the trainer’s swivel chairs. Chance the Rapper also returns as coach with Dan + Shay added to the lineup as the first coaching duo.

Clarkson has a long history with… the sound She goes back to the second season of the show when she was an advisor to Blake Shelton. The star will return in Season 13 to be an advisor to all the coaches. Clarkson officially became a coach from Season 14 through Season 21. She will take a break and return for Season 23, which aired earlier this year.