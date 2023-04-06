Barbie fans are swooning over the ‘genius’ Margot Robbie depicted in a new trailer

Get our free weekly email for the latest movie news from film critic Clarice Loughrey Get our free The Life Cinematic email

Barbie Fans are obsessing over a particular shot from the upcoming movie’s second trailer.

Works directed by Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird; little Women), the film stars Margot Robbie as the famous baby doll, and Ryan Gosling as her lover Ken.

At the beginning of the “bonkers” trailer, viewers are shown a close-up of Robbie’s feet as she slips out of a pair of delicate pink heels. However, instead of standing normally, Barbie Ruby remains on tiptoe in a nod to how the toy doll looks.

Viewers were quick to praise the clever shot on Twitter. Chrissy Teigen wrote, “I want to know all about this shot. How many shots, if she stuck to something, was she harnessed, was the landing sign pinned, was it her feet, made by a pedicure, really just a documentary about this shot” .

“Why this was the most genius shot I’ve ever seen,” one fan wrote.

Another tweeted: “I haven’t gasped in surprise for a single shot like this from any superhero movie since 2004.”

The first teaser for the movie, which was released last year, didn’t reveal any plot details, however, the second trailer seems to have given away more details. The end of the clip shows Ken and Barbie leaving Barbieland and entering the real world.

Meanwhile, promotional posters for the movie released on Tuesday (April 4) revealed that America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell, Connor Swindells, and Jamie Demetriou will play “The Humans.”

The supporting cast also includes Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Kate McKinnon, some of whom appear to be playing other iterations of Barbie and Ken.

Find the cast’s five biggest surprises here.

Barbie It is set to be released in cinemas on July 21.