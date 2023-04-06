The live-action movie “The Little Mermaid” amends the lyrics to include the approval – deadline

Disney

live action Little mermaid Starring Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King, some of the songs will be updated to the modern era, as composer Alan Menken recently shared.

Lyrics to songs such as “Kiss the Girl” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls” have been modified to allow for approval.

There are some lyrical changes in “Kiss the Girl” because people are becoming more sensitive to that idea [Prince Eric] He will impose himself in any way [Ariel]Minkin said Vanity Fair in an interview.

Menken, who wrote the animated film’s lyrics, worked with Lin-Manuel Miranda to change some of the lyrics.

In the scene where “Kiss the Girl” plays, Prince Eric is encouraged to kiss Ariel, who at this moment no longer has a voice. “Poor Unfortunate Souls” also contains a revised line where Ursula says, “Guys upstairs don’t like a lot of gossip, they think a girl who gossips is a bore, but down to earth, it’s much preferable to ladies who don’t have to say a word.”

Menken added, “We do have some revisions in ‘Poor Unfortunate Souls’ in terms of lines that might somehow make young girls feel like they shouldn’t talk away, though Ursula clearly manipulates Ariel into giving up her voice.”

the little Mermaid It arrives in theaters May 26 and is being directed by Rob Marshall with a screenplay by David Magee. Other actors in the film include Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Javier Bardem as King Triton. The cast includes David Digges, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Domezuene, and more.