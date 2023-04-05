Klaus Teuber, who 28 years ago created The Settlers of Catan, an enduringly popular board game that has spawned intramural college teams and international tournaments, has been name-checked on South Park and Parks and Recreation, inspired a novel and has sold some 40 Million copies worldwide, she died on saturday. He was 70 years old.

Catan GmbH, which publishes and licenses the game, now known as Catan, Spread the news of his death on its website. She only said that he died after a short illness, and she did not mention where.

Mr. Tupper was running a dental lab, a job he found stressful, when he began designing toys as a way to relax.

“In the beginning, these games were just for me,” he told Forbes in 2016. “I always have stories in my head—I’d read a book, and if I liked it, I’d want to try it as a game.”