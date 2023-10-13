‘Big Brother’ 25: Cameron Talks Elimination, Shares His True Feelings About AmeriCory (Exclusive)

*Caution: spoilers ahead!

Season 25 of Big brother The heat continues as we’ve reached the point where evacuations really matter! The jury is filled out now, so Each houseguest gets a shoe From now on, he would finally have a say in who would become the next big winner.

As Thursday’s live eviction episode approaches, Boy Jane has been named head of the household, and has put Felicia Cannon on the chopping table — side by side Survivor alum and fan favorite Cirie Fields.

This season, there seem to be no large alliances stable enough to keep things in check, and there’s more backstabbing than is actually useful for any game. However, a few solid signings were made in the Final Two – namely Matt Klotz and Jag Bains, and the showbiz duo of Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez.

In an interview with ET, Cameron Hardin responded to the show, which he called “AmeriCory.”

“Am I jealous of Americari? Absolutely not. I knew part of America’s strategy was a little flirtation. I leaned in and let her do it. I hit her back a little, just because it’s part of her.” “It’s not a big deal,” he told ET. “Am I jealous of their relationship or their showmanship? no.”

“[The show] Kind of makes you miss home. “It kind of makes you miss out on the opportunity to have that connection with someone else,” he continued. “Any kind of jealousy point of view is just saying, ‘Man, I wish I had that.’” I don’t understand this relationship. I don’t think I will ever do that. “There’s someone for everyone, and I’m drawn to these two crazy kids.”

When it came time for the Power of Veto competition, Siri and Felicia worked hard to win it, but in the end the victory went to Jag.

All week, Jag had been trying to convince Bowie to nominate Cameron. Meanwhile, Cameron was pressuring Bowie to nominate Corrie. Bowie initially decided not to listen to the pressure and stuck to her plan to nominate Felicia and Siri.

However, thanks to his Power of Veto, Jag had the opportunity to twist Bowie’s arm and make her choose a side — which is exactly what he did at the top of Thursday’s episode when he chose to use the Veto and take Felicia from the chopping block. .

With no real option to keep her original nominations intact, Bowie agreed to Jag’s machinations and brought Cameron back on the block. (For those who need a reminder, Cameron was actually kicked out of the house earlier this season, but was given the chance to return due to a surprising development.)

Cameron did not accept the nomination well, telling Bowie: “What you’ve shown today is your true character. I hope you can live with that.”

“And I’m proud of that, actually,” Bowie responded.

Meanwhile, Siri — who ruled the house early on but has since taken a backseat role — felt good about the new arrangement.

“If this had been a few weeks ago and I was sitting in the building, my ticket would have expired. But now, I’m kind of fading into the background. It feels like I’m out of the game. That would never, ever happen. ‘Do you want to be in the building, but sitting with Cameron? Not a bad place to be,” Siri shared in a one-on-one interview.

However, when it came time to give her appeal speech, Cirie cleverly played down her confidence and delivered a statement that basically sounded like she was sure her time on the show was over.

“Mom and Dad, I can’t wait to see you guys, and to see my kids. I miss you. Honey, next time I get reckless, just say no,” Siri said, referring to the resolution that would set in motion. Big brother in the first place. “And finally to the guests, thank you for an exceptional 72 days in this house. I will never forget any of you.”

Meanwhile, Cameron had the same tone and went off with sarcasm.

“Housemates, if you keep me, I will be loyal to all of you,” Cameron deadpanned. “I will never vote to evict you, and I will participate in all competitions, I promise you that.” “I love you guys so much. I hope I can stay on this journey with you guys.”

In the end, the eviction vote went essentially as everyone envisioned it, and Cameron was evicted by unanimous decision.

In his exit interview with host Julie Chen Moonves, Cameron took a lot of responsibility for his mistakes when asked what went wrong this week.

“There’s a lot of space and time in that house, a lot of time to mess around, and even though I felt like I was probably in a fairly good place, you let your paranoia get to you and you said the wrong thing at the wrong time to the wrong person,” he shared. . “It’s what it is. I’ve been boxed in and boxed in a few times in this game and I have to say this week it’s probably all just going to be on me.”

Cameron reiterated his remorse over the game in his interview with ET.

“Probably my biggest flaw in the game is that I spoke too freely to a lot of people. Not necessarily in the sense that I think they went and told someone else about it right away, but it changed their lives. My perception of me and what I was doing,” he said. “Once you’re painted in a certain light to someone, all it does is provide clues as to why they don’t trust you.”

Back in the house, the remaining HouseGuests begin the next Head of Household competition, and it’s now clear who the main opposing forces in the house are: Matt and Jug versus Corey and America. Will Cirie allow them to overcome it and walk over the ruins of their battle to victory? Only time will tell.

From Cameron’s perspective, Jug and Matt have the edge, while Felicia’s game leaves something to be desired.

“Jag plays a very tough game. I’m pulling this guy all the way, between him and Matt,” Cameron told ET. “Felicia, [she’s] It’s not necessarily that she’s playing a bad game, it’s just that her game is basically over from this point on and she’s kind of hanging out there until she gets as far as she can.

As for his feelings towards him Big brother “I couldn’t be prouder of the performance I think I gave,” Cameron said.

“I’m a huge fan of this game, and the show as a whole. I hope I gave all the fans like me the best performance possible,” he said. “…Every week in that house, I was either in the building, or in the HoH every week. I don’t know that many people did that…so I’m very proud.”

Big brother It airs several nights a week on CBS. Check here For this week’s schedule.

Related content: