“The Sandlot” actor Marty York’s mother is murdered in Northern California, and the suspect is arrested

Roxanne Bacchus October 14, 2023 2 min read

Marty York (right) is pictured with his mother, Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Diana Ismail in an undated photo. (Instagram/@marty_york)

L’s mother Marty York — known for her role as Alan “Yeah-Yeah” McLennan in “The Sandlot” — was murdered in her Northern California home, the actress confirmed on social media.

According to initial reports from TMZYork’s mother, Diana Ismail, was found dead inside her Crescent City home on Thursday.

Ismail was a deputy with the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office, The department saidA warrant has been issued for Daniel James Walter, the man who was “seeing” Yorke’s mother, according to the actor.

“This is the hardest post I will ever have to write, but I learned from the police department last night that my mother was murdered by a man she was seeing,” York said. Posted on Instagram Friday. “The emotions I’m feeling are terrible right now… between anger and revenge [and] crying.”

The manhunt for Walter – who legally changed his name to Edward Patrick Davies in July – began after he was last seen in the Crescent City on Thursday morning.

He was eventually arrested in Curry County, Oregon, on Friday evening, the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

“We are all deeply saddened by the loss of Deputy Ishmael,” said Del Norte County Sheriff Garrett Scott He said in Facebook. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends and co-workers.”

Marty York also appeared in three episodes of Boy Meets World in 1993 and starred in numerous short films throughout his acting career.

See also  A search warrant has been issued for Tupac Shakur for Keefe D, the gang member who says he witnessed the murder

