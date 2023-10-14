Michael Caine retires at 90, with The Great Escaper being his last film – Deadline

Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty

It’s been hinted at before, but now it looks like Michael Caine is officially retiring from his acting career – due to a lack of good lead roles.

The 90-year-old British Oscar-winner told the BBC on Friday that his latest film, The Great The fugitiveIt will be his last on-screen appearance.

“I keep saying I’m retiring. Well, now I am.”

“I thought, ‘I had a picture where I starred and it got amazing reviews… What am I going to do that’s going to get around this?’

He added that the scarcity of leading roles for a man of his age played a role in his decision.

“The only parts I could get now are guys who are 90. Or maybe 85

“They won’t be at the forefront. You won’t have 90-year-old leading men, you’ll have handsome boys and girls. So I thought I’d better leave with all this.”

His words brought down the curtain on a long-running career that lasted 77 years and earned 176 IMDB credits to his name, including two Oscars for Best Supporting Actor – for Hanan and her sisters In 1986 and Cider house rules In 1999.

The great escapee It sees him playing the real Bernard Jordan, a war veteran who leaves his care home on the British south coast, without telling his wife or his profession, to attend the 70th Congress.y Anniversary D-Day commemoration on the Normandy coast. He co-starred with the late Glenda Jackson, who died shortly after the film was completed.

The actor recently created a stir, as he questioned the need for intimacy coordinators on film sets.

“Really? Seriously? What are they? We didn’t have that in my day. Thank God I’m 90 and don’t play lovers anymore, that’s all I can say. In my day I just did the love scene and carried on without anyone interfering. “Everything changed.”