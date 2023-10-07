Bruno Mars concert in Tel Aviv canceled following Hamas attacks, festival attendees flee – Deadline

Chris Polk/Deadline

Live Nation Israel has canceled Bruno Mars’ concert Saturday evening in Tel Aviv, due to Hamas attacks on the nation.

The Hebrew-language social media post also said the company stands “with the residents of Israel, IDF fighters and security forces in these difficult times.”

Al-Merreikh performed in Israel for the first time on Wednesday.

At least 70 people were killed in the attacks that began early Saturday in Israel.

In southern Israel, hundreds of music festival attendees ran for their lives after members of the armed group opened fire, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“We were alerted by the ‘red siren’.” [rocket warning]One of the attendees told the Israeli “Walla” media website. He added: “It was chaos, especially with the vehicles trying to get out. Then the shooting started and we started running. We are still hiding and waiting for rescue.”

One video on X The post shared by user @jengelmayer shows attendees frantically trying to escape the festival.

“We are at war,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday in a speech to the nation.