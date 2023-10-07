October 8, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Bruno Mars concert in Tel Aviv canceled following Hamas attacks, festival attendees flee – Deadline

Bruno Mars concert in Tel Aviv canceled following Hamas attacks, festival attendees flee – Deadline

Roxanne Bacchus October 7, 2023 2 min read
Bruno Mars at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards - Show

Chris Polk/Deadline

Live Nation Israel has canceled Bruno Mars’ concert Saturday evening in Tel Aviv, due to Hamas attacks on the nation.

The Hebrew-language social media post also said the company stands “with the residents of Israel, IDF fighters and security forces in these difficult times.”

Al-Merreikh performed in Israel for the first time on Wednesday.

At least 70 people were killed in the attacks that began early Saturday in Israel.

In southern Israel, hundreds of music festival attendees ran for their lives after members of the armed group opened fire, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“We were alerted by the ‘red siren’.” [rocket warning]One of the attendees told the Israeli “Walla” media website. He added: “It was chaos, especially with the vehicles trying to get out. Then the shooting started and we started running. We are still hiding and waiting for rescue.”

One video on X The post shared by user @jengelmayer shows attendees frantically trying to escape the festival.

“We are at war,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday in a speech to the nation.

See also  Taylor Swift shares heartwarming photos of her 4th of July celebration with Selena Gomez and her friends

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The very strange history of the Rolls Royce that carried Meghan Markle to her fairytale wedding… Was the car an act of tasteless revenge by angry courtiers?

October 7, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Ahsoka’ costume designer was 56 years old – Deadline

October 7, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

“Love Is Blind” Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed by Contestant; “It will probably be in the movie” – Deadline

October 6, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Bruno Mars concert in Tel Aviv canceled following Hamas attacks, festival attendees flee – Deadline

October 7, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

A strange, rare space explosion seen where it shouldn’t be: ScienceAlert

October 7, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Steve Young believes Cowboys’ ‘America’s Team’ mentality has ‘corrupted’ them – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

October 7, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

United Nations: At least 100 people were killed as a result of strong earthquakes that struck western Afghanistan

October 7, 2023 Frank Tomlinson