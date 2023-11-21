November 21, 2023

New Jason Bourne movie in the works at Universal – The Hollywood Reporter

Roxanne Bacchus November 21, 2023 2 min read
Edward Berger and Matt Damon as Jason Bourne

Edward Berger and Matt Damon as Jason Bourne


Elise Jankowski/Getty Images; Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Jason Bourne may be reborn. Universal is developing a new take on the action franchise, with All is quiet on the Western Front Director Edward Berger leads the charge, Hollywood Reporter He confirmed it.

the new Born The project is in the early stages of development. Matt Damon, who became an action star in the role in the early 2000s, will likely be involved, but at this point there is no script and thus no star commitments. Delivery time I reported the news for the first time.

Damon played Bourne in the film trilogy from 2002 to 2007, then reprized the role in 2016. Jason Bourne. Inspired by the novels of the late author Robert Ludlum, the film revolves around a government agent who loses his memory and is hunted by his own country. Jeremy Renner starred in the 2012 spinoff film Inherited goal.

Berger was nominated for an Academy Award for the film’s screenplay All is quiet on the Western Front, which won the Best International Film award out of the four Academy Awards. The World War I film, released on Netflix, introduced Berger to new audiences who were unfamiliar with his previous German-language works, including the 2014 film. Jack And 2019 All my LoveAnd they both bowed at the Berlin Film Festival. Focus recently picked up the director concaveWhich stars Ralph Fiennes and John Lithgow.

Berger is represented by CAA.

