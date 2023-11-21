November 21, 2023

Nick Hogan works out a bikini contest at Hulk Restaurant before his DUI arrest

Roxanne Bacchus November 21, 2023 1 min read

Exclusive

Hulk and Nick Hogan

Bikini contest action before Nick’s DUI arrest

11/20/2023 at 5:35 PM PT

Nick Hogan He worked in a bikini competition for his father Hulk HoganHours before he was arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.

TMZ obtained video from Friday’s event at Hogan’s Hangout in Clearwater… and you see Nick working from the DJ booth, playing music and introducing some of the winners.

Hulk was one of the judges, and was also hosting the bikini contest, which included $5,000 in cash prizes for three winners… with Nick serving as MC/DJ.

When the contest started, Hulk announced that they would be giving away free shots… which is interesting because… as we first told you, later that night Nick is arrested On suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Nick has yet to address his DUI case… which comes 16 years after a scary car crash in Clearwater that left one of the passengers severely brain damaged… but now we know what he was doing earlier in the night.

Meanwhile, the mother of the Marine who was injured in the 2007 Nick accident — John Graziano -Tear up Nick… Debra Graziano He says this latest incident shows NH He didn’t learn his lesson.



