Hell’s Kitchen movie review: Alicia Keys’ musical is ambitious

Even in the golden age of musical theatre, shows commonly died after intermission, leading critics to come up with a name for the disease. “The Problem of Act Two” is presented in many ways: unhinged songs, desperate cuts, illogical crises, and hasty resolutions. However, all of the symptoms of the second act arose from the same basic condition: the ambitions of the first act.

So it’s really no surprise that there’s a new musical so ambitious as “Hell’s Kitchen“, the semi-autobiographical jukebox based on the life and catalog of Alicia Keys, disappoints after the show’s mid-show intermission, falling straight into the pits it spent its first half cleverly avoiding. What’s surprising about this promising show, which opened at the Public Theater on Sunday with intent The obvious move to Broadway is how exciting it was even then.

Surprise for me, anyway. I find that jukeboxes – especially autobiographical ones, like “Motown“And “MJ” – inevitably adds to the normal difficulties of musical construction unique difficulties in terms of its provenance. The involvement of original artists (or their estates) leads to historical sugar-coating. The rush to hit all the high points leads to a carefully curated CV. Catalog revamps , written for a different reason, fail to move the action forward, and since those songs are the show’s selling point, they end up shaking up the story.

But Keyes, working with playwright Christopher Diaz and director Michael Greif, overcomes most of those pitfalls in the show’s first hour, shaping the story with verve and remarkable efficiency. In elegant succession, the film introduces the main characters (17-year-old Ali and her single mother Jersey), the primary setting (the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of midtown Manhattan in the late 1990s), and the parameters of the plot (Ali’s thirst for love). and art) and the source of the impending conflict (my mother).