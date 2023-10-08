Swedish model and singer who co-wrote Katy Perry’s ‘Walking On Air’, Camila Lerth Segura, has been found alive after disappearing for three months – Update

politeness

to update: After disappearing for three months, Camela Leierth-Segura has been found alive and safe. Cecilia Vos, a friend of the Swedish model and singer who co-wrote Katy Perry’s song “Walking On Air,” confirmed that she had been found in California.

“I wanted to let you all know that my friend Camila who has been missing for the past three months was found yesterday,” the post on Foss’ Instagram Stories read. “Her family has asked for privacy and I cannot share any of the details, but she is safe now. Thank you to everyone who helped search for her and shared her story, and to the Beverly Hills Police Department for doing an amazing job finding her.”

Previously (August 16): Camela Leierth-Segura’s friends are trying to spread information about the singer, songwriter and sometimes model who is best known for co-writing Katy Perry’s song “Walking On Air.” The Swedish-born musician was last seen on June 29, according to a missing persons report released by California Attorney General Rob Bonetta’s office.

Friend Liz Montgomery I posted the following appeal On Instagram: “We are desperately seeking information on the whereabouts of our dear friend and sister, Camela Leierth, who may also use the name Camela Leierth Segura. Camela has been missing since June 29, and her last known contact was in Beverly Hills, California.

“We are extremely concerned for her safety, and despite our best efforts, local authorities have been unable to locate her,” Montgomery continues. The post asks that any information be sent to [email protected] “or the police or email me.”

Montgomery He told KABC That Learth’s sister called her and asked if she had seen the singer. Montgomery then filed a missing persons report with the Beverly Hills Police. Learth’s landlord told the outlet that she had recently been evicted, and her friends and neighbors indicated that she was struggling to pay rent.

“Walking on Air” was co-written by Perry, Lerth, Klas Hollande, Max Martin, and Adam Baptistand. Described as a deep house and disco tune with a ’90s EuroVision vibe, the song was the second single from Perry’s fourth studio album, Prism. It debuted at number 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 and debuted at number eight on the Billboard Hot Digital Songs in October of 2013.

Watch a video for Leierth’s song “So Sad” below.