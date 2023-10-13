Taylor Swift donates to the Kansas City Food Bank ahead of Travis Kelce’s match

Taylor Swift has been busy in Kansas City: The Grammy-winning star recently made a “major contribution” to the Kansas City Food Bank.

Harvesters Community Food Network shared in a social media post in July Swift, 33, made a generous donation to the food bank.

“It won’t be a #Harsh summer “For the thousands of families, children and seniors experiencing food insecurity thanks to the generous donation we received from the award-winning singer,” the food bank wrote on Facebook at the time.

Although Swift made the donation over the summer, the post remained under the radar. Now the news has resurfaced as Swift continues to steal the show at Kansas City Chiefs games.

“We were very surprised,” said Sarah Bayles, communications director for the food bank. Kansas City Star In an interview published this week.

The food bank has been asked not to share the total donation amount. However, in some ways, Biles said, raising awareness about hunger through SWIFT is almost as impactful as the donation itself.

“All in all, it’s a huge contribution to alleviating hunger, and it’s gratifying to see that she chose a cause like this,” Biles said.

Swift was spotted on Thursday arriving at the Chiefs’ game against the Denver Broncos to watch the Chiefs tight end Travis Kelsey and colleagues. The singer cheered on the Chiefs in a black dress and red jacket, the day after she attended the premiere of her “Eras Tour.”

Before her arrival on game day, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas Welcome Swift back to town in a social media post Thursday morning.

Swift started the match in high spirits. The singer was seen chatting with Kelsey’s mother, Donna, as well as kissing the camera for a photo with a young onlooker.

Swift and Kelsey caused quite a stir with their first public appearance together on September 24, when Kelsey played against the Chicago Bears. The “Lavender Haze” singer sat in a suite with Donna Kelsey and cheered him on to the 41-10 victory.

The bout was the most-watched match of the week, drawing 24.3 million viewers and ranking first among women ages 12-49.

Contributing: Steve Gardner and Edward Segarra, USA TODAY

