Disneyland is raising its prices again — and here’s why

From parking all day to purchasing annual passes, visitors to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, will pay extra to enjoy the magic of Mickey Mouse. once again.

The latest increases were announced and went into effect on Wednesday, October 11. This also happens to be the one-year anniversary of previous price increases for the resort’s two theme parks: the classic Disneyland park and the newer California Adventure park.

The silver lining in this latest round of hikes: There is no increase in single-day, single-park ticket prices on what Disneyland calls Level 0 days (which are days with traditionally lower attendance): That price remains at $104. But many other important prices are rising, including other single-day tickets.

Here’s an overview of some of the increases, why they’re happening, and a look at historical prices and what else is happening at Walt Disney World in Florida:

What’s happening at Disneyland?



Jeff Gretchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty Images The Pixar-Pal-Around, which has some rollercoasters, and the Incredicoaster are staples of California Adventure. Off-peak prices rose only slightly, but other prices saw bigger jumps.

As any regular or Disney newbie can tell you, this can be a veritable maze to navigate through all the packages, options and upgrades to visit.

The final price can vary depending on many factors: the number of days there, the number of people in your group and their ages, when you go, whether you purchase skip-the-line options, whether you park, etc. The tally of out-of-pocket expenses is largely unique to the visitor, but here are some key increases:

One-day tickets for one park per person: As mentioned earlier, Tier 0 tickets remain at $104. If you jump to the first tier of the day instead, it will cost you $119, a $5 increase from the previous price.

However, single-day single park tickets go up to level 6 on traditionally busier days. That will set you back $194 (previously $179).

As far as those cheaper Tier 0 days go, Disneyland is offering a similar number of days next winter and early spring compared to 2023. (The full 2024 calendar hasn’t been released yet.)

Multi-day passes: This is not a class system. They cost the same whether you set reservations for busy times (like Christmas week) or slow times (mid-September or mid-January, for example). Here’s the breakdown:

• 2-day pass – now $310 (previously $285)

• Three-day pass — $390 (previously $360)

• Four-day pass – $445 (previously $395)

• Five-day ticket – $480 (previously $415)

Park Hoppers: These allow you to go back and forth between classic Disneyland and California Adventure for an additional same-day price. The cost of moving between parks is higher, unless you are using a day ticket. This remains at $65. Here are other price details:

• Additional 2-day Park Hopper pass — $65 (previously $60)

• Additional three-day Park Hopper package — $70 (previously $60)

• Additional four-day Park Hopper pass — $70 (previously $60)

• Five-day Park Hopper add-on — $75 (previously $60)

Annual permits: Called Magic Key Passes, these cards are especially popular with locals and die-hard visitors, according to Don Munsell, the company’s president. Mouse saversA guide to discounts and deals at Disney and Universal parks. Less expensive passes have more blackout dates, while more expensive passes offer more date options. These increases are:

• Imagine Magic Key – $499 (previously $449)

• Enchant Magic Key – $849 (previously $699)

• Believe Magic Key — $1,249 (previously $1,099)

• Inspire Magic Key – $1,649 (previously $1,599)

Other increases: Disney Genie+ is the park’s skip-the-line feature to bypass long queues at popular attractions. If you buy it before arriving, it will now cost you $30 instead of $25 previously. You can purchase Genie+ after your arrival, but this price can be higher depending on the current waiting period.

Finally, parking has also gone up. Standard parking is now $35 (previously $30) and preferred parking is now $55 (previously $50).

Rapidly rising prices are a hard fact of life these days – Wholesale inflation in the United States It was heated in September, for example. There appears to be very little beyond the grip of inflation, including travel and leisure destinations.

“We are constantly adding new and innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks, and with our wide range of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can provide,” Disney spokeswoman Jessica Goode said.

Longtime Disney watcher Munsell said these price increases at Disneyland indicate a pattern of trying to manage park crowds, steering visitors away from high-attendance dates and toward days when crowds are typically lower.

“The broader message over the last several years is that Disney is trying to improve park attendance to have a better experience for people paying full ticket prices and to maximize revenue,” Munsell told CNN Travel.

He noted that the cost of operating Disneyland on a low-attendance day is roughly the same as the cost of operating it on a high-attendance day. Having a good time in the peaks and valleys is good for the bottom line – “it’s the Holy Grail for theme park companies.”

“That’s why you don’t see an increase in the price of a Tier 0 ticket but higher prices for other options,” Munsell said. “They want to attract more people in the low season and don’t need more in the high season. … I expect more of this going forward.”

And what could be down the road as far as pricing and options?

“Keep in mind that Disneyland has not yet chosen to make multi-day ticket prices vary based on the dates covered. This is an obvious step, and one I expect them to eventually do,” Munsell said.

Historical prices at Disneyland



Courtesy of Disneyland Resort Mad Tea Party’s rotating cups have been a feature since opening day. They are pictured here in 1966. Prices have increased dramatically—outpacing general inflation—over the decades since Disneyland first opened.

Disneyland was the first Disney brand theme park when it opened on July 17, 1955. The opening day admission price at the time might have someone scratching away nearly $200 on a high-demand date trying to invent a time machine instead.

Initial admission to the park was $1 for adults and 50 cents for children, said Munsell, who keeps historical records of Disney prices. According to a US inflation calculator, the same $1 ticket should now cost $31. Clearly, inflation at Disneyland has outpaced general inflation rates.

However, there are caveats to keep in mind.

First, the technology of the ride and experiences is several levels superior to what the technology of the 1950s could offer.

And back then, it was that dollar that got you to the park. “Each attraction had a separate ticket that ranged from $0.25 to $0.35 for adults and $0.10 to $0.25 for children,” Munsell said. Bigger trips and more excitement came at higher prices.

Soon after came an ever-changing array of prices and options that continues to this day. By 1956, they had offered an all-inclusive package of admissions plus 10 rides for $3, with discounts for younger ages, armed service members and even clergy, Munsell said.

It wasn’t until the early 1980s that your own attractions were packaged. “In 1982, they started offering an ‘all-you-can-ride’ fare at $12.”

Even early 21street Century prices can make a person sad.

In 2001, Disney’s California Adventure opened, adding a second park to the resort. “A day pass to either park was $43,” Munsell said. At the time, no park hopper was offered a day pass, Munsell said.

Joseph Prezioso/Andadolu Agency/Getty Images The still-futuristic monorail takes another tour of EPCOT, one of the four main theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort. Annual pass prices are rising by up to 10% at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Disneyland wasn’t the only place to raise prices on October 11. Walt Disney World Resort in Florida — a larger resort with four major theme parks — has increased some prices as well.

Annual ticket prices rise by 10% According to Reuters news agency. Call Incredi Pass, the most expensive one is now selling for $1,449, up $50. Do the taxes and it’s almost $1,500. However, the days of power outages and the possibility of saving on food and goods do not come.

also, Normal parking At Disney World it’s up to $30 From $25, along with other parking increases. However, Disney World is not raising daily ticket prices.

There is another positive aspect of the Florida resort: starting January 9, you can park your car at any time of the day without any restrictions. Until then, park hopping will continue to wait until 2pm to park between theme parks.

CNN’s Natasha Chen contributed to this report.