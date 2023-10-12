Taylor Swift will return to Arrowhead Stadium tonight for the Broncos Chiefs game

she is back.

Vikings fans didn’t get to see her Sunday in Minneapolis. According to multiple reports, Taylor Swift will attend Thursday night’s game between the Broncos and Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The development will likely increase viewership for a game that would otherwise have struggled to attract widespread interest. Even though the contest features Patrick Mahomes, it has a distinct Globetrotters-Grals vibe, given that the Broncos are 1-4 and haven’t beaten the Chiefs since Week 2 of the 2015 regular season (also Thursday night).

Kansas City has beaten Denver 15 times in a row. The Chiefs are considered double-digit favorites to extend the race to 16.

And if it’s close, people will be looking to see if the Chiefs will get a key call late in the game. As they did against the Jets and more recently against the Vikings. With the NFL, which must strive to remain neutral at all times, embracing the Swiftie phenomenon, many fans are wondering if the league is helping the Chiefs win periodic jump balls.

Swift’s plan to attend the game is reinforced by the news that Travis Kelce will play, despite a sprained ankle that has kept him limited all week in practice.