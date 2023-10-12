October 13, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Taylor Swift will return to Arrowhead Stadium tonight for the Broncos Chiefs game

Taylor Swift will return to Arrowhead Stadium tonight for the Broncos Chiefs game

Roxanne Bacchus October 13, 2023 1 min read

she is back.

Vikings fans didn’t get to see her Sunday in Minneapolis. According to multiple reports, Taylor Swift will attend Thursday night’s game between the Broncos and Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The development will likely increase viewership for a game that would otherwise have struggled to attract widespread interest. Even though the contest features Patrick Mahomes, it has a distinct Globetrotters-Grals vibe, given that the Broncos are 1-4 and haven’t beaten the Chiefs since Week 2 of the 2015 regular season (also Thursday night).

Kansas City has beaten Denver 15 times in a row. The Chiefs are considered double-digit favorites to extend the race to 16.

And if it’s close, people will be looking to see if the Chiefs will get a key call late in the game. As they did against the Jets and more recently against the Vikings. With the NFL, which must strive to remain neutral at all times, embracing the Swiftie phenomenon, many fans are wondering if the league is helping the Chiefs win periodic jump balls.

Swift’s plan to attend the game is reinforced by the news that Travis Kelce will play, despite a sprained ankle that has kept him limited all week in practice.

See also  After Malone is hospitalized with 'stabbing pain', he cancels the concert

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Kate Middleton and Prince William reveal their favorite emojis

October 12, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras ​​Tour’ Premieres at The Grove Hotel in Los Angeles – The Hollywood Reporter

October 12, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

WWE NXT destroys AEW Dynamite in Tuesday Night Ratings War

October 11, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

1 min read

Taylor Swift will return to Arrowhead Stadium tonight for the Broncos Chiefs game

October 13, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Report: Pat McAfee paid Aaron Rodgers ‘millions’ to appear weekly on the show

October 12, 2023 Joy Love
5 min read

Pixel 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max

October 12, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

France uses tear gas against a banned pro-Palestinian march as Macron calls for calm

October 12, 2023 Frank Tomlinson