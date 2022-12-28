Joseph Joe Marsley Marley, grandson of Bob Marley, died at the age of 31

Musician Joseph “Joe Mersa” Marley, grandson of the reggae star Bob Marleydied at 31.

the Jamaican Prime MinisterAndrew Holness confirmed the news via Twitter.

He wrote in part, “My sincere condolences go out to Joseph’s friends and associates and to the reggae fraternity and fans everywhere. His untimely passing at the young age of 31 is a tremendous loss to music as we look forward to the next generation.”

“May he find eternal peace as we mourn his loss during this season of goodwill when we celebrate with family and friends our love for one another.”

While the official cause of death has not yet been announced, WZPP Radio in Miami We shared that Marley was found in his car and allegedly died of an asthma attack.

Marley was born in Jamaica to Stephen Marley, also a prominent Jamaican musician, but moved to Florida later in life. He attended Miami-Dade College and studied studio engineering.

On Instagram, his latest performance was in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on November 13.

In 2014, Marley released his first movie EP titled “ComfortableIn 2021, he released “Eternal”.

Marley leaves behind his wife, Kiara, and daughter, Sunshine.

After his death, fans and admirers flocked to Marley’s Instagram comment section, including house musician Gordo.

He simply wrote, “Legend.”

