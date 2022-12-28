December 29, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Joseph Joe Marsley Marley, grandson of Bob Marley, died at the age of 31

Roxanne Bacchus December 28, 2022 2 min read

Musician Joseph “Joe Mersa” Marley, grandson of the reggae star Bob Marleydied at 31.

the Jamaican Prime MinisterAndrew Holness confirmed the news via Twitter.

He wrote in part, “My sincere condolences go out to Joseph’s friends and associates and to the reggae fraternity and fans everywhere. His untimely passing at the young age of 31 is a tremendous loss to music as we look forward to the next generation.”

“May he find eternal peace as we mourn his loss during this season of goodwill when we celebrate with family and friends our love for one another.”

Joseph “Joe Mersa” Marley was a musician like his father Stephen and grandfather Bob.
(Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Bob Marley Kids, Grandson Release New Classics Hit ‘One Love’ For Coronavirus Relief

While the official cause of death has not yet been announced, WZPP Radio in Miami We shared that Marley was found in his car and allegedly died of an asthma attack.

Marley was born in Jamaica to Stephen Marley, also a prominent Jamaican musician, but moved to Florida later in life. He attended Miami-Dade College and studied studio engineering.

On Instagram, his latest performance was in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on November 13.

In 2014, Marley released his first movie EP titled “ComfortableIn 2021, he released “Eternal”.

Stars we lost in 2022

Joseph "Marsa Joe" Marley leaves behind a wife and a daughter.

Joseph “Joe Marsa” Marley leaves behind a wife and a daughter.
(Johnny Lewis)

Click here to sign up for our entertainment newsletter

Marley leaves behind his wife, Kiara, and daughter, Sunshine.

After his death, fans and admirers flocked to Marley’s Instagram comment section, including house musician Gordo.

See also  Billie Eilish plants a facial before performing 'Growing Old' at Coachella

He simply wrote, “Legend.”

Click here for the FOX NEWS app

Joseph "Marsa Joe" Marley died 41 years after his grandfather, Bob Marley.

Joseph “Joe Mersa” Marley died 41 years after the death of his grandfather, Bob Marley.
(Gilbert Carrasquillo)

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Lyrics Teen Drake found abandoned in Uncle’s Garbage Factory

December 28, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Joe Mercia Marley, grandson of Bob Marley, was found dead at the age of 31

December 28, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The boy steals the show with his dance moves at a school party

December 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Joseph Joe Marsley Marley, grandson of Bob Marley, died at the age of 31

December 28, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

NASA images show the eerie beauty of winter on Mars

December 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 17: Sleepers, Starters, Sittings | Brock Purdy, Tyler Algeyer, and others

December 28, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Apple reported that it was very concerned about sales of the iPhone 14 Plus, and is looking to reassess the iPhone 15 lineup

December 28, 2022 Len Houle