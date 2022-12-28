Lyrics Teen Drake found abandoned in Uncle’s Garbage Factory

DrakeOne of the biggest things that has ever happened in music – which makes it even more surprising is that some of his lyrics from his early days ended up in the trash – and are now for sale.

That’s right, Drake fans with serious passion and some serious cash can own a piece of Drizzy history for $20K thanks to the good folks at moments of time.

A representative of the MIT auction house tells us that Drake worked in his uncle’s furniture factory in Memphis as a young man and the lyrics were found in a dumpster when the factory eventually closed. Now, it will be posted for sale.

You can see the greatness brewing in Drake’s bars, though the words haven’t been fully realized yet. Pages read like poems, Drake writes lines like, “Paintings/Passed out for collection/Raising money for cheap cell phones with no reception.”

Young Drizzy also wrote a song called “Come Spring” that OG fans will recognize and which eventually evolved into “Come Winter” from his debut mixtape before fame, “Room For Improvement.”

Apparently he was a “certified lover boy” even back then, too. someone named Siliva Her phone number which is in Toronto which appears on one of the pages, likely waiting for him when he returns to The 6ix.

Practice makes perfect and naturally, Drake has evolved into absolutely the dominant artist… He is ranked #3 worldwide for most streams in 2022, due in part to the two #1 albums he dropped this year!!!