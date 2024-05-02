Johnson & Johnson proposes new $6.5 billion talc settlement offer

Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday it will ask tens of thousands of people suing the company over allegations that its talcum powder products gave them cancer to agree to a new $6.5 billion settlement, its third attempt to resolve the lawsuits.

The company said the proposal would settle nearly all current and future claims that its talcum powder products cause ovarian cancer. Like the two previous attempts — in 2021 and 2023 — the new deal will attempt to use an element of the bankruptcy system to settle claims.

The judges rejected the two previous attempts, on the grounds that bankruptcy court was not the appropriate place for them. Johnson & Johnson said it plans to appeal the latest bankruptcy dismissal to the Supreme Court, but the company did not specify Wednesday why it believes the new effort will survive legal challenges similar to the previous ones.

Representatives for Johnson & Johnson declined to comment after its announcement.

The company is trying to end a more than decade-long legal saga over its liability for baby powder, one of its most popular products, which thousands claim caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma because it was contaminated with asbestos. The company has always denied the allegations, but in recent years it has stopped selling talc-based baby powder worldwide.