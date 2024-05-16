May 17, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Dow Jones hits 40,000 points for the first time

Dow Jones hits 40,000 points for the first time

Cheryl Riley May 17, 2024 2 min read

BMO Capital Markets’ chief investment strategist explains why he raised his year-end S&P 500 target to “make money.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed 40,000 points for the first time ever before closing near that level as investors celebrated strong earnings and a slight decline in consumer inflation last month. This will mark the third 1,000-point milestone of 2024.

tape protection last It changes % changes
Me: DJI Dow Jones averages 39869.38 -38.62 -0.10%
And die Walmart Inc 64.00 +4.16 +6.95%

The Dow Jones is up about 6% this year and a strong quarter from the nation’s largest retailer, Walmart, helped drive gains on Thursday. It closed above 30,000 on November 24, 2020. Investors are also betting that inflation may cool enough for the Fed to cut interest rates at least twice this year, according to the ECB report. CME’s FedWatch tool.

Walmart sees an expanding consumer

Dow Jones Industrial Average

Goldman Sachs added the most points since 30,000, while 3M shed the most, according to a tracker by the Dow Jones Market Data Group.

The April inflation report is a mixed bag

tape protection last It changes % changes
A Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 464.55 -1.54 -0.33%
Mmm 3M Company 104.87 +3.62 +3.58%

Other notable contributors include Microsoft, UnitedHealth, and Caterpillar.

The road to the Dow Jones 40,000 (Dow Jones Market Dataset)

However, the 30-member index is lagging the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, which are also trading at new records.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway unveils new stock inventory

Both indicators rose by about 11% this year, with 77% of companies exceeding earnings estimates this season.

See also  Johnson & Johnson will stop producing talc-based baby powder globally in 2023
tape protection last It changes % changes
SP500 Standard & Poor’s 500 5297.1 -11.05 -0.21%
Me: comp Nasdaq Composite Index 16698.320658 -44.07 -0.26%

Google and Nvidia are trading at record levels. The chipmaker’s highly anticipated earnings report is scheduled for May 22.

tape protection last It changes % changes
Google Alphabet company 174.11 +1.60 +0.93%
NVDA Nvidia company 943.46 -2.84 -0.30%

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Walmart shares surged after earnings beat, and market cap surpassed $500 billion

May 16, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio has revealed its competitor to the Tesla Model Y

May 16, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Cisco Stock: Earnings Estimates Top as Product Orders Improve

May 16, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson support Kevin Spacey’s return to acting

May 17, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Europe is unsure whether its ambitious Mercury probe will be able to reach the planet

May 17, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

The NBA TV rights deal hinges on Warner Bros Discovery

May 17, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Set for Fall 2025 Release, Take-Two Earnings

May 17, 2024 Len Houle