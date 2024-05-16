The Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed 40,000 points for the first time ever before closing near that level as investors celebrated strong earnings and a slight decline in consumer inflation last month. This will mark the third 1,000-point milestone of 2024.
|tape
|protection
|last
|It changes
|% changes
|Me: DJI
|Dow Jones averages
|39869.38
|-38.62
|-0.10%
|And die
|Walmart Inc
|64.00
|+4.16
|+6.95%
The Dow Jones is up about 6% this year and a strong quarter from the nation’s largest retailer, Walmart, helped drive gains on Thursday. It closed above 30,000 on November 24, 2020. Investors are also betting that inflation may cool enough for the Fed to cut interest rates at least twice this year, according to the ECB report. CME’s FedWatch tool.
Walmart sees an expanding consumer
Dow Jones Industrial Average
Goldman Sachs added the most points since 30,000, while 3M shed the most, according to a tracker by the Dow Jones Market Data Group.
The April inflation report is a mixed bag
|tape
|protection
|last
|It changes
|% changes
|A
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|464.55
|-1.54
|-0.33%
|Mmm
|3M Company
|104.87
|+3.62
|+3.58%
Other notable contributors include Microsoft, UnitedHealth, and Caterpillar.
However, the 30-member index is lagging the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, which are also trading at new records.
Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway unveils new stock inventory
Both indicators rose by about 11% this year, with 77% of companies exceeding earnings estimates this season.
|tape
|protection
|last
|It changes
|% changes
|SP500
|Standard & Poor’s 500
|5297.1
|-11.05
|-0.21%
|Me: comp
|Nasdaq Composite Index
|16698.320658
|-44.07
|-0.26%
Google and Nvidia are trading at record levels. The chipmaker’s highly anticipated earnings report is scheduled for May 22.
|tape
|protection
|last
|It changes
|% changes
|Alphabet company
|174.11
|+1.60
|+0.93%
|NVDA
|Nvidia company
|943.46
|-2.84
|-0.30%
“Amateur organizer. Wannabe beer evangelist. General web fan. Certified internet ninja. Avid reader.”
More Stories
Walmart shares surged after earnings beat, and market cap surpassed $500 billion
Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio has revealed its competitor to the Tesla Model Y
Cisco Stock: Earnings Estimates Top as Product Orders Improve