Joe Mercia Marley, grandson of Bob Marley, was found dead at the age of 31

The son of reggae singer Stephen Marley and grandson of legendary artist Bob Marley, Joseph Joe Mercia Marley, died on Tuesday at the age of 31, according to reports.

Music streaming service TIDAL reported that he was found unresponsive in a car somewhere in the US — though the exact location remains unclear.

It also posted a tribute to Marley, who followed in his grandfather’s footsteps and became a reggae artist in his own right. In our hearts forever. RIP Jo Mersa Marley wrote.

South Florida radio station in the Caribbean, WZPPconfirmed the news and reported that he had an asthma attack – although his official cause of death has not been disclosed yet.

Marley was born in Jamaica and has released two EPs, comfortable in 2014 and everlasting in 2021. It also appears on a track on Morgan Heritage’s Grammy-winning album strict roots in 2015.

“Thank you for being Marley,” he told entertainment website The Pier in 2014. “I am so thankful and grateful that I was born where I was born and placed where God decided. I am so grateful for that and proud.”

His grandfather died in 1981 at the age of 36 of skin cancer, after fathering 11 children – including Joseph’s father, Stephen, and uncle, reggae artist Ziggy Marley.

Representatives for Joseph Marley did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.

