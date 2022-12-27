The boy steals the show with his dance moves at a school party

An 8-year-old steals the show with his dance moves at the elementary school birthday party Updated: 1:36 PM EST on December 27, 2022



This is eight-year-old Jayden Williams tearing up the stage at his elementary schools winter concert in Menlo Park, flipping off his classmates. I just started dancing and I was feeling like a Bligh dance. Jaden may look quiet, but he’s not shy, busting a s*** move for our cameras. The second time we asked him, he even tried to teach me some things in elementary school, right. The party that has now made Jaden’s dance moves viral took place shortly before school went out for winter break and was such a show-stopping show that Jaden says he can’t wait. I was so excited to do that. I was, I just wanted to, tell Miss Harrington, the music teacher, when the winter building starts. I was so happy because happiness is spreading across thousands of Instagram feeds. Neither he nor his family expected him to be fired. My mom actually posted on her Instagram and it just kind of took off and she had my wife and it just started spreading from there. Jaden seems to find joy and excitement in almost any activity he does from his artwork to playing and watching sports. But Jaden Kirk Williams’ father says his son’s talent for dancing and gifts has been around since nearly eight years of age. He’s been like that ever since, ever since he started walking with the guy everywhere we go. friends, homes, parties and weddings and he is always the center of attention despite his ability to entertain and love to dance. He set his sights on a different goal when he was growing up. What do you want to do when you grow up? Meanwhile, he plans to continue dancing for anyone who will watch. And while he’s getting the crowd’s attention, he has an important message for his favorite team, who play Debo Samuel on Saturday. Um, we’ll be at the game tomorrow. 40 characters. See you there, Zack Fuentes ABC Seven News.