Described as Meghan Markle “narcissism” Similar to Bankman-Fried, Kanye, and Trump

Meghan Markle has been described as “narcissism” Donald Trump, Kanye West, Elizabeth Holmes, and Sam Bankman-Fried modeled in a recent Politico article.

The article, titled “2022 is the year we all finally get tired of narcissists” that for the likes of Markle in 2022: “Some of them got their punishment and some got worse: our lack of interest”.

Writer Joanna Wyss has indicated that she’s drawn to the likes of Markle and Prince Harry, but the couple’s Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan has turned her against them.

She writes: ‘My natural sympathy for the couple began to turn into irritation, and it occurred to me that my ego had its limits. And it struck me that the transgression that led to the Sussexes’ mega-serial is the same drive that turned Elon Musk into a Twitter terror, that pushed Ye to raise the bar for outrageous behavior until he crossed the line into blatant anti-Semitism, that sent Bankman Fried off the top of the world to the Bahamas prison.

A Politico writer described Meghan Markle as “narcissism” Modeled on the likes of Donald Trump, Kanye West, Elizabeth Holmes, and Sam Bankman-Fried in Year End Story.

Wise allows the royal couple to have legitimate grievances, however “Even sympathetic critics have chafed that there is little new here, other than vanity”.

widget He admits the Sussexes’ brand of narcissism is more ‘benign’ than the likes of Kanye West, Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Sam Bankman-Fried, but when it gets to the level of these three in particular, it can get dangerous.

Meghan & Harry, directed by Liz Garbus, is the first project to emerge from the multi-year deal the couple signed with the streaming giant in 2020, shortly after they announced they were stepping down as working members of the royal family.

In September 2020, the couple announced a partnership with Netflix to work on a number of projects including documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming in association with their company Archewell Productions.

In an official statement at the time, they said: ‘Our focus will be on creating content that conveys information but also gives hope. As new parents, creating inspiring family programming is also important to us.

They added that the unprecedented access of Netflix would help [them] Share influential content that opens the way for action “.

In July last year, the Duchess announced her first project with Netflix, an animated series called Pearl, in which she will play the role of creator and executive producer.

But in May of this year, Pearl was dropped from the streaming platform as part of a wave of downgrades prompted by falling subscribers.

The piece, titled ‘2022 Is the Year We All Finally Got Tired of Narcissists’, refers to the likes of Markle and Sam Bankman-Fried (pictured), in 2022: worsened: our lack of interest “

The piece admits the Sussexes’ brand of narcissism is more ‘benign’ than the likes of Kanye West, Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Sam Bankman-Fried, but when you get to the level of these three in particular, it can get dangerous. See also Celine Dion has Stiff Person Syndrome. Here's how that could affect her: NPR

Netflix has reportedly paid £88 million ($100 million) for the Harry and Meghan documentary series as part of a multi-year deal with the streaming giant.

Netflix recently announced that the couple will host a docu-series celebrating their “Inspirational leaders” Through history, inspired by Nelson Mandela.

“Live to drive” It is a seven-part series featuring interviews with international personalities “I made brave choices” Including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Others profiled include Brian Stephenson, a 63-year-old American social justice activist and law professor, Abby Sachs, 87, and a former South African judge, rugby player Sia Kolisi, 31, and journalist Gloria Steinem, 88. years.

The pair are being billed as executive producers and likely to appear on the series.