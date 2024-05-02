Four questions about the temporary ship built by the US to deliver aid to Gaza

This artificial port will allow boats to unload large quantities of goods in deep water, which is currently impossible in Gaza.

The US military is about to complete a much-anticipated temporary shipyard on the Gaza Strip. This artificial port makes it possible to transport critical humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza by sea. Water, food and medicine are currently arriving by land or air in the Palestinian enclave besieged by the Israeli army after a Hamas terrorist attack against Israel on October 7, 2023. Franceinfo answers four questions that arise about this infrastructure.

1 Why did America decide to build a temporary port in Gaza?

Since the beginning of the war, the humanitarian situation of the citizens of Kazan has been critical. Strictly controlled by Israeli authorities, international aid enters the Palestinian territory mainly from Egypt through the Rafah border post. But these supplies are insufficient considering the overwhelming needs of the 2.4 million Gazans.

The Integrated Food Security Classification Framework (IPC) between the United Nations and NGOs has warned in order to assess the risks of food crises around the world. A statement was issued on March 18 Risk of famine in Gaza. “The population as a whole (…) faces increasing levels of acute food insecurity”Refers to IPC.

In his annual State of the Union address on March 7, US President Joe Biden announced the build-up by the US military. “temporary vessel” On the coast of Gaza. According to the Democratic leader, this work should be allowed.“We must massively increase the amount of humanitarian aid delivered every day.” Towards the Palestinian border with dispatch “Large exports of food, water, medicine and temporary shelter.”

Aid also began to arrive from the air. In early March, three US Air Force planes parachuted emergency humanitarian aid for the first time. “The aid provided (…) is not enough and we will do everything we can to ensure that it is given more”Joe Biden announced this move on social network X.

2 How is the pillar constructed?

Gaza does not have a deep-water port to allow ships to dock, and the US military began assembling the necessary components for this artificial port on April 25, the cost of which has been estimated by the Pentagon. About 320 million dollars. A thousand US soldiers have been mobilized for the construction of the job, a military organization called “Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore” (JLOTS), a senior official said. American during a press conference on April 25.

Shipbuilding begins Construction of the JLOTS, a floating vessel in the Mediterranean, is underway. Pier supports @USAID and humanitarian partners to receive and deliver humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. @USTRANSCOM And @USEUCOM Support the Movement… pic.twitter.com/tC9J12wz4Z — US Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 29, 2024

No players “Won't Touch the Shore”, this US official assured. He said that the temporary pillar construction work is being carried out with the coordination of the Israeli army. “A US Army engineering unit partnered with an Israeli Defense Forces engineering unit (…) to train in the implementation of JLOTS.”, he explained. Docking of the vessel should be done in conjunction with Tel Aviv.

3 How can this ship get help?

Aid to Gaza will be loaded onto civilian ships at the port of Larnaca in Cyprus. An EU country located 370 kilometers from the Eastern Mediterranean island of Gaza.

Before departure, the goods will be checked by the Cypriot authorities in the presence of the Israeli delegation, it states The New York Times. Yet according to the American newspaper, the standards put in place during these restrictions are similar to those used during inspections carried out by Israeli authorities on humanitarian aid trucks crossing the Rafah border.

Upon arrival in Gaza after a 15-hour journey, merchant ships unload their cargo at a floating platform anchored off the coast of the Palestinian border. Pallets of cargo will be loaded onto trucks and then transported to US military vessels responsible for shuttling between the floating platform and the 500-meter-long two-way temporary pier.

Upon landing, the trucks will distribute aid throughout the Palestinian territories “Under the coordination of USAID”, United States Agency for International Development. Many organizations will participate in this humanitarian aid distribution, including the World Food Programme.

The US administration plans to “speed” In the first days of this operation, 90 trucks, “Then quickly 150 trucks (…), when we reach full operational capacity”Or about 2 million meals a day, a senior US official noted during a press conference.

4 When will the temporary pillar become operational?

On April 28, three days after construction of the artificial harbor began, Pentagon Deputy Secretary Sabrina SinghHe explained to the press that the US military was there “good way to reach” objective “Since the beginning of May”. According to Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Washington notified his government that construction of the temporary port will be completed on Thursday, May 2.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who traveled to Jordan on Tuesday April 30, revealed another commissioning date for his part. “We have a sea line that we are working on and I would say it will be ready in a week.” A former adviser to President Barack Obama also insisted that the fleet was not intended “alternate” To land convoys.