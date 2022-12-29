Jeremiah Green: Modest Mouse drummer with stage IV cancer





Jeremiah Green, the drummer of the band “Modest Mouse”, is currently being treated for cancer.

Band leader Isaac Brock asked people to support him in Modest Mouse official Instagram On Wednesday, she wrote, “Some of you may have already heard, but I thought it would be nice to hear the news directly from our camp. Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a little while ago and is now in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, like me, is a strong believer.” Positive energy, so if you’d rather send “good vibes” (in Jeremiah’s words) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that would be great.”

Brock did not specify what type of cancer Green was diagnosed with.

While undergoing treatment, Green temporarily stopped touring with the band, which had recently concluded their “Lonesome Crowded West” tour. They are set to continue shows in Mexico City in March.

Radio DJ Marco Green took to Twitter to say: “Just found out my friend Jeremiah Green (modestmouseband) toured the band due to having undergone chemotherapy to fight stage 4 cancer. Even though he was diagnosed with stage 4, his prognosis is good! Big MM fan (so he’s got that in his corner!) Send (two heart emojis)”

Greene is a founding member of Modest Mouse, best known for their song “Float On”. Along with Green, Brock and guitarist Eric Gowdy formed the band in the 1990s and released their debut album in 1996.

The band released eight albums, including “The Golden Casket” last June.