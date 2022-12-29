Rumor Roundup: Charlotte/Becky, Sasha, Wardlaw Relationship, WWE 2K23

Speculating on rumors surrounding professional wrestling is a favorite pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors sparked by the professional wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: rumors are just rumours. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the professional wrestling rumor mill. We track the accuracy of rumors in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back You Can Find It here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors of the day:
- Becky Lynch’s ex Jeff Day was working The Freddie Prinze Podcast recently talked about Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s friendship breaks up. Dye claims Flair took the feud with Lynch personally: “I would have listened to him [Becky] Be like, “I can’t believe Charlotte is actually mad at me.”
- Day also said, “Charlotte had a hard time as Becky started to become the face of female wrestling.”
- Sasha Banks stirred the pot of the internet again when she said chirp“one of my biggest dreams come true today” early Wednesday morning (US time; banks as well already in Japan advance her Reported debut in New Japan next week).
- It doesn’tBut combat selection He said there was a lot of internal discussion in AEW about Wardlaw winning the TNT Championship from Samoa Joe last night dynamite.
- Sources also told Fightful that we should be getting some WWE 2K announcements in January. wrestling” Brandon Thurston He pointed out months ago Take-Two Interactive has listed WWE 2K23 as being released before the end of March in its summer earnings report.
- With footage of Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff trading via their podcast AdFreeShows.com Recently, Tony Schiavone weighed in to say he thinks they probably work: “…you have to keep in mind that both Bischoff and Flair are full of shit.”
If you have heard any interesting rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember that they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take it as such. And check out the weekly rumors, look back here To track the validity of the rumors.
