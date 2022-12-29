Andy Cohen puts James Corden on blast to copy his collection

Andy Cohen He was rather blunt on Tuesday’s episode of “Table for Two with… Bruce Posey. “
Cohen met the celebrity restaurateur for lunch in Sag Harbor, New York, and told him not only that he didn’t feel included in a late-night talk show — but that, James Corden break up withWatch what’s happening live” Selected for “Late Show. “
“I don’t quite feel like I’m part of the group,” Cohen said. “I’ve been on late night TV for 13 years. …there was A big photoshoot done by Vanity Fair for all the late night talk show hostsand they left me out of it, but added James Corden, which wasn’t even on the air yet. “
Cohen added that Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter also included him Trevor Noah“who was just beginning,” in wide circulation – but bore no ill will against “nice” Former “Daily Show” host. As for why he wasn’t involved in the shoot, Cohen had a few ideas.
“I’m not a comedian,” Cohen told Posey. “I suspect [‘Watch What Happens Live’] It is a different kind of talk show. And I think there’s a traditional idea of what a late-night talk show is. I would argue that “Watch What Happens Live” redefined what a late-night talk show is.”
“I mean [‘What What Happens Live’] It was the first late-night bar, [then] James Corden got a pub. James Corden ended up kind of…” Cohen continued before Posey completed his sentence by adding, “Ripping up your set. “
Cohen said, “There you are.
He continued, “So, that’s what it is.” And that was one of the things I was really, really squeamish about. And honestly, I feel so grateful now — and I’m not blowing smoke and being shit — I’m so glad we’re still going about it like, ‘Wow, copy my collection. Go with God. God willing.’ .
Corden recently made headlines for allegedly being rude at Balthazar Restaurant in New York City. owner Keith McNally blocked Corden from the enterprise, Bring it back briefly as a guest – Then he reneged: “I gave up on James Corden. For good.”
In the meantime, Cohen is set to return as an annual co-host of CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” alongside Anderson Cooper. while Network CEOChris Licht It said intends to remain sober this year, Cohen vowed never to do such a thing.
