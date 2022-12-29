Andy Cohen puts James Corden on blast to copy his collection

Andy Cohen He was rather blunt on Tuesday’s episode of “Table for Two with… Bruce Posey. “

Cohen met the celebrity restaurateur for lunch in Sag Harbor, New York, and told him not only that he didn’t feel included in a late-night talk show — but that, James Corden break up withWatch what’s happening live” Selected for “Late Show. “

Cohen added that Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter also included him Trevor Noah“who was just beginning,” in wide circulation – but bore no ill will against “nice” Former “Daily Show” host. As for why he wasn’t involved in the shoot, Cohen had a few ideas.

“I’m not a comedian,” Cohen told Posey. “I suspect [‘Watch What Happens Live’] It is a different kind of talk show. And I think there’s a traditional idea of ​​what a late-night talk show is. I would argue that “Watch What Happens Live” redefined what a late-night talk show is.”

“I mean [‘What What Happens Live’] It was the first late-night bar, [then] James Corden got a pub. James Corden ended up kind of…” Cohen continued before Posey completed his sentence by adding, “Ripping up your set. “

Cohen said, “There you are.

He continued, “So, that’s what it is.” And that was one of the things I was really, really squeamish about. And honestly, I feel so grateful now — and I’m not blowing smoke and being shit — I’m so glad we’re still going about it like, ‘Wow, copy my collection. Go with God. God willing.’ . See also Mickey Gayton beats racism by singing the National Anthem for the Super Bowl