The penultimate weekend of March sees the release of another major studio film, coming on the heels of Kung Fu Panda 4 And Sand Dunes: Part Two Dominating the month so far.

Ghostbusters: The Frozen Empire

Sony/Columbia

March 22, 2024 (widely)

Opening weekend range: $35 million-$45 million

Weekend pros:

Goodwill from 2021 Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which boasts a 94 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, plus the return of this film's core cast alongside veterans Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray and Annie Potts, should appeal to a diverse group of older fans and younger moviegoers. Pre-sales are currently trending ahead of last spring Shazam! The wrath of the gods. Another benefit to the box office is the fact that Frozen Empire You will be prompted for a full PLF fingerprint.

With Sydney Sweeney's star power at full capacity now Anyone but youbox office success, Immaculate, very clean, very organized It could be an under-the-radar horror release to keep an eye on.

Strong receptions for both Kung Fu Panda 4 And Sand Dunes: Part Two They must continue to enhance their ability to survive.

Immaculate, very clean, very organized

neon

March 22, 2024 (widely)

Opening weekend range: $3 million – $5 million

Weekend cons:

Social fingerprints for Frozen Empire It wasn't as strong as that hereafter leading to release. Critics didn't give the film a high rating either as it had a 46 percent rating from 69 reviews as of Wednesday morning.

With Neon's limited marketing reach, Immaculate, very clean, very organized It's more likely to play as a niche genre film than a typical major studio horror release.

Losing premium screens and facing some moderate crossover among audiences Kung Fu Panda 4 And Sand Dunes: Part Two You may feel some influence in competing with Ghostbusters sequel.

Current projection ranges call for 19% decrease Of the comparable weekend top ten gross of $ 112.2 million in 2023 and 35% It decreases From $139.3 million for 2019 during the same calendar windows.

film studio 3 day weekend forecast Expected domestic gross as of Sunday, March 24 3-Day % Change from Last Wknd Ghostbusters: The Frozen Empire Sony/Columbia $39,500,000 $39,500,000 new Kung Fu Panda 4 Universal Pictures $16,800,000 $133,700,000 -44% Sand Dunes: Part Two Warner Bros. Pictures $15,900,000 $231,600,000 -44% King Arthur Lionsgate $4,000,000 $14,400,000 -48% Immaculate, very clean, very organized neon $3,900,000 $3,900,000 new

