BBC reporter claims Kate Middleton's farm video is fake: 'It's clearly not her'

Everyone is confused about their royal order.

A BBC reporter has been criticized after claiming the video Taken from Kate Middleton Saturday is fake – and that the woman shopping next to Prince William was actually a 'lookalike'.

“It is alarming that newspapers like @thetimes are reporting this as fact,” Sonia McLaughlin wrote in a now-deleted article. Share on X (formerly Twitter). “The headline is 'Kate makes her public debut' when it's clearly not her. As someone said. Two people who are alike can cause harm.”

BBC reporter Sonia McLoughlan has come under fire after she claimed a video showing Kate Middleton and Prince William was fake. Brendan Moran/Sportsville via Getty Images

“It's clearly not Kate. Some newspapers reported that as fact. But it's not her. No one believes in the conspiracy theory, but it's all very strange,” she added. Telegraph.

The newspaper contacted the BBC for comment.

McLaughlin's post was later criticized by Nelson Silva, who took a video of the Prince and Princess of Wales shopping at the Windsor Farm Shop shortly after watching their three children in action.

“What more do you need to release them? I thought that after they were released they would shut up. “But these people are so busy with the drama now,” Sylvia, 40, said. The sun said on Tuesday, just one day after footage of him went viral.

“Here's a video that clearly shows her with William. I saw them with my own eyes. It was quite comfortable,” he added.

Middleton and Prince William were spotted at the Windsor Farm Shop on Saturday. the sun

The man stated that he saw the royal couple while they were in the bread and meat department. According to him, they were “talking to the staff and laughing” and “seemed very happy and comfortable together.”

The man reported that he saw the royal couple while they were in the bread and meat departments, adding that they were "talking to the staff and laughing" and "seemed very happy and comfortable together."

Silva told the outlet that Middleton, 42, looked “happy, relaxed and healthy” while wearing black tracksuits as he walked next to William, 41, who tried to keep a low profile in a ball cap and jeans.

He was able to capture a quick video of the couple as they left the store and walked through the parking lot and the field out back.

Silva – who claimed he had no idea about all the speculation surrounding the princess's health or whereabouts – expressed his hope that the footage of senior royals would help put many nasty conspiracy theories to bed. Instead, it seems to only fan the flames.

The body double rumors are the latest to follow the princess since she underwent surgery in January. Chris Jackson/Swimming pool photo via AP, file

Online trolls shared several conspiracies that the woman at the future king's side was not in fact Middleton, but rather an actress double while the real princess remained out of the public eye.

“I'm not too shocked that these comments continue,” Silva said. “I'm at a loss as to exactly how to proceed.”

Silva claims he only filmed the video so he could send it to his family back home in Portugal, and has described all comments insinuating he doctored the video as ridiculous.

“Are they now going to wonder if I'm a real person too? Are they going to say I made that video? Did I put a fake Kate in there?”

The rumors of a body double — although one insider told the newspaper that the video “will hopefully be enough to put an end to the outside hype about her recovery” — are the latest to follow the royal couple since Middleton's planned abdominal surgery in January.

Middleton has since been staying at the couple's nearby Adelaide Cottage home while she recovers.

Things started to spiral even further out of control for Middleton when she posted a Photoshopped photo of herself and her children. Prince of Wales/Kensington Ballack/Mega

After the “successful” procedure, Kensington Palace announced that Middleton would not perform any royal duties until Easter.

But after nearly a month of no updates, fans have been wondering where she is.

In February, the palace told The Washington Post that they had “clarified in January the timelines for the princess's recovery and we will only provide important updates” and “this guidance remains in place.”

The statement also noted that Middleton is “doing well.”

Speculation only increased when Middleton admitted to editing a photo she posted in honor of Mother's Day in the UK. The photo was later snatched by many News organizations Quoting that it was “Manipulated” on a massive scale.

Middleton issued an apology to X, saying she “wanted to express my apologies for any confusion” the photo may have caused.



