April 5, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

“You have a future here” – Deadline

Roxanne Bacchus April 5, 2023 2 min read

Sarah Beth Libby gets support Whoopi Goldberg And the view Co-hosts having made the decision to withdraw American Idol to return home to her children.

“People have to make decisions and you made the right one for you,” Goldberg said on the ABC talk show. “With that sound, it won’t be your only time and you’re young enough to go back and do it again.”

Goldberg added that she respects Libby for making the decision and going with her heart. The 25-year-old was shocked by the singing American Idol judges when she announced she was quitting the show to return with her three children, ages 2 and 7.

Joy Behar gushes that after announcing her exit, Libby got “so much exposure” and it was so good she wanted to get back to her kids.

In her exit interview, Libby said she might regret not taking the chance and leaving the competition. Goldberg stated that people can only regret because they feel shame about their decisions from the past.

Sometimes the decision to take advantage of the opportunity was the right decision [but] You feel bad because other people say to you, “Oh, that’s what you did?” Goldberg added. “I think you know in your soul what’s right for you and I love her saying, ‘I have to go home with my kids,’ which is wonderful.”

Sunny Hostin said she “hated discussing work-life balance” because she doesn’t hear men having the same internal discussion.

“There is no shadow of a lot of men,” said the former attorney general, “because I am sure there are men who have had to make these decisions, but I feel that is the guilt with women.” “There is no balance, you set priorities in your life and you make choices — Some are right choices, some are wrong choices. I gave up chances so I could go see a track meet—it worked for me, but it might not for someone else. Why are we as women always told we have to make everything work.”

See also  Was Will Smith Really Asked To Leave The Oscars? Sources say no

Goldberg ended the discussion by validating Libby’s saying that “she does what she wants to do” and “she’d probably be happiest until she says, ‘I have the time now and now, that’s what I’m going to do. ‘” “

“I look forward to seeing you in the future,” Goldberg concluded, “because I think you have a future here.”

Watch the discussion in the video below.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The trailer for the movie “Barbie” inspires Twitter users to join Barbie Land

April 5, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Taylor Swift hides inside a broomstick to get to the stage

April 4, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

April 4, 2023 Emotional horoscopes for 3 zodiac signs, Moon trine Pluto

April 4, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

“You have a future here” – Deadline

April 5, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

Groundbreaking measurement shakes up physics

April 5, 2023 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Joel Embiid tops out 76 seconds after C as Doc Rivers declares MVP race ‘over’

April 5, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Apple is closing its online services for some outdated software

April 5, 2023 Len Houle