Honey, you shrank sequel kids may not happen

It looks as though Honey, I Shrunk the Kids might be in trouble.

Shrunken star Josh Gad started Twitter To give fans an update on the long-awaited sequel. Unfortunately, it’s not entirely good news.

“A lot of you ask me what’s going on in this movie,” he said. “The reality is, we were inches from getting started, then COVID hit, inches from starting again, then my schedule exploded with conflicts, inches from getting started again, and budget got the best of us. If you want it, tell your local Disney.”

Many of you ask me what is going on with this movie. The truth is, we were inches from getting started and then COVID hit, inches from starting again and then my schedule exploded with conflicts, inches from getting started again, and the budget got the best of us. If you want it, let your local @tweet Known. pic.twitter.com/H5l24DQyoU – Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 26, 2023

Shrunk has been in the works since 2019 and was originally intended to be a Disney+ movie before it moved to a theatrical release. Shrunk is set to star Josh Gad as Nick Szalinski (played by Robert Oliveri in the original films).

It’s been described as a “fantastic legacy” – a kind of sequel to the original films that aims to launch a franchise of its own. We were also supposed to see the return of the legendary Rick Moranis who played mad scientist Wayne Szalinski in the original film and its sequels: Honey, I Blew Baby and the direct-to-video release, Baby, We Shrunk Ourselves.

Although only rumors, Jade has since confirmed Moranis’ return.

He 👀 – Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 26, 2023

That’s obviously a big deal, since Moranis actually retired from acting back in 1997 with Honey, We’ve narrowed ourselves down as his last acting role. He later explained his decision to keep a low profile:

He said, “I am a single parent and I found it very difficult to raise my children and to do travel in the film industry” USA Today. “So, I took a break. My little break turned into a longer break, and then I found out I really didn’t miss it. In the last few years I’ve been offered a number of parts in films, and I just turned them down. I don’t know if I’ll go back to them or not.” .

Obviously, honey, shrunken kids mean a lot to Moranis, after all, and not even Ghostbusters: Afterlife managed to convince him to come back for a cameo. Now, with Shrunk in jeopardy, it appears his return to the big screen may not be on the table anymore. That is, unless Disney can be persuaded to move forward with this long-awaited sequel.

