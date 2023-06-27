Legacy stars David Korenswet and Rachel Brosnahan – The Hollywood Reporter

David Korenswet and Rachel Brosnahan

Jamal Countess/Getty Images; John Lambarsky/Getty Images

James Gunn found Superman and Lois Lane.

After a lengthy search, David Korenswet and Rachel Brosnahan are going to get involved Superman: Legacythe film that will launch the new DC universe under the direction of writer-director Gunn and his co-president at DC Studios, Peter Safran.

Corenswet and Brosnahan were among six actors vying for the lead roles, with Gunn’s screen tests over the weekend of June 17 with Nicholas Hoult and Tom Britney also in contention to play Superman/Clark Kent and Emma Mackie and Phoebe Dynevor in the running. Daily Planet Reporter Lois Lane.

There are few roles that are as coveted – or come with as much pressure – as Superman. This is doubly true in the current landscape, as Corenswet will anchor a new universe as DC tries to reinvent itself after a series of missteps with October. Black AdamMarch Shazam! Wrath of the Gods And talk the light. Only three actors have played the character on the big screen, with Christopher Reeve working in 1978 Superman Launching the modern superhero genre and producing three sequels. Brandon Routh starred in Bryan Singer’s Superman Returns (2006), a film that failed to ignite the box office and resulted in being a one-and-done. And a decade ago, Henry Cavill starred in Zack Snyder’s man of steelthe movie that launched the DC Extended Universe and made Cavill a fan favorite for his generous work as Clark Kent.

Cavill went on to appear Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017) and after years away from the role, he appeared in a cameo Black Adam (2022) and announced his intention to be involved in more Superman projects. This was all before Gunn and Safran were contracted for a DC revamp, which included plans for a younger Superman.

Superman: Legacy Release date July 11, 2025. File Superman The project will be the first film to be produced entirely under Gunn and Safran. the flash The film was released under the new studio heads; Plagued by poor publicity for star Ezra Miller, the film grossed $55 million during its opening weekend.

legacy It marks a massive career shift for Corenswet, not only being number one on the studio’s movie call sheet for the first time but doing so as one of pop culture’s most enduring heroes. The actor first broke out on the Ryan Murphy series politician, Which was followed by a starring role in another Murphy-powered Netflix series Hollywood. Other credits include the HBO series We own this city The A24 horror sequel, Pearl. Then there is the Apple series lady in the lake And Cyclone sequel, Tornadoes.

Brosnahan is an Emmy and Golden Globe winner for her popular series The wonderful Mrs. Maisel. rose to prominence with house of cards, which earned her an Emmy Award nomination. Three actors have previously played Lois Lane on the big screen. Margot Kidder delivers a remarkable performance of wit and spunk in 1978 Superman and its three sequels, in which she starred opposite Christopher Reeve. Kate Bosworth played Lois in one movie in 2006 Superman Returnswhile Amy Adams brought the character to life man of steel (2016) and also starred in Batman Superman v.: Dawn of Justice (2016) f Justice League (2017).

“I totally relate to Superman because he’s all I am,” said Gunn. Hollywood Reporter in April for a cover story. “He’s an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he’s fucking Superman. And that’s kind of like how I feel.”