‘Octomom’ Nadia Suleman Shares Ripped Gym Pic While Revealing She Missed 3 Pills While Pregnant

On Tuesday, the 47-year-old mom opened up about her fitness journey Instagram since welcoming her eight children: Noah, Josiah, Nariyah, Maliah, Jonah, Jeremiah, Isaiah, and Macai 14.

Suleiman shared several gym selfies and a video of herself working out, writing in her caption: “I’ve been asked for years how I stay strong and healthy physically (and mentally sane 😵‍💫), despite my stressful and busy lifestyle with such a big family.”

She continued, “Powerlifting has been my method of channeling stress constructively, consistently, for over 30 years.” “Weight training became more of a priority after giving birth, just to maintain my strength and mobility.”

She also revealed: “As a result of pregnancy, I had three more herniated discs (I had one disc from a herniated disc due to a work-related injury decades ago); bilateral sciatica; damage to the sacrum and peripheral neuropathy (and the abdominal cavity ruptured over it 💁🏻‍♀️).”

“Districts like this would render me incapacitated if I were to live a sedentary lifestyle. Although it seems counterintuitive, the more active I am, the less pain I will feel.” Several days without weight training exacerbates an already excruciating backache and close to inertia.”

“I strive for strength training 3-4 days a week, plus 1 hour of cardio 4-5 days a week (I switched from a stair treadmill to a stationary bike years ago),” she said of her training routine.

Natalie Suleiman / Instagram

“Fortunately, my children have adopted the same active lifestyle,” Solomon said, referring to her sons Elijah, 21, and Joshua, 19, and her daughter Amerah, 20, and her daughter Amerah, 20. Kalisa and Caleb16 years old, and Ibn Aidan, 17 years old.

“Ironically, my oldest son Eli, who has been training constantly for three years, is over my 30 and loves to make fun of me in the gym lol,” Solomon writes. “But he encouraged me to lift weights with proper technique, which improved my strength and performance.”

Then she shared the following words of encouragement. Solomon wrote: “To my parents of busy fellows…Never compare yourself to anyone else!”. “Your current fitness level and fitness journey is unique to you, so just try to be the best version of yourself.”

“Focus on setting and striving to achieve personal goals, and progress at your own pace,” Solomon advised. “Be a role model so that your kids learn to prioritize physical activity, and encourage them to exercise with you!”

“Don’t feel guilty for taking the time to replenish and recharge,” she concluded. “Your family will benefit greatly when you take care of your mind and body, as you will have more positive energy to give. I wouldn’t have the mental or physical capabilities to do what I do without exercise!” #ParentsLetsLeadByExample 💪🏽. “

