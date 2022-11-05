Derek Haas exits ‘One Chicago’ franchise, Wolf Entertainment

Derek Haas Leaves Wolf Entertainment. The writer and producer who co-createdChicago fireHe works as a co-showrunner on both NBC and CBS.FBI: InternationalHe will exit Dick Wolff Company after ending the current television season, diverse It can be announced exclusively.

“Although I will be leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I am fully committed to delivering amazing episodes of ‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘FBI: International’ through the end of the current seasons,” Haas said in a statement. “I learned everything I knew about storytelling, pace, characters, production values, hiring the best cast, crew, and crew from Dick Wolff and Peter Jankowski, and just as hard as it is to leave the place you love and be called home over the course of a decade, including Incredible support from Universal Television, NBC, and CBS, I look forward to building my own brand in entertainment.”

He adds, “However, there are lots and lots of twists and turns still writing on these two shows between now and May, so stay tuned for some epic surprises.”

Haas first met Wolf Entertainment in 2011, launching “Chicago Fire” (and the One Chicago franchise) alongside co-creator Michael Brandt in 2012. He serves as executive producer and showrunner on Actions, currently in its eleventh season, with Andrea Newman. He is an executive producer on both “Chicago PD” and “Chicago Med” spin-offs, which air their tenth and eighth seasons, respectively.

In 2021, he co-created “FBI: International” with Wolfe and served as showrunner for both seasons. Serial films in Budapest, Hungary.

In addition to television, Haas has co-wrote the screenplays for “2 Fast 2 Furious”, “Catch That Kid”, “3:10 to Yuma”, “Wanted” and “Overdrive”. He has also written six novels, including the “Silver Bear” series.

This news comes amid several changes to Wolff’s choice of entertainment. Jesse Lee Soffer I left “Chicago PD” At the start of the season, while Jay Lockard, Sarah Rafferty and Asjha Cooper came out “Chicago Mead” and Jimmy Nicholas left “Chicago Fire”. Brian T is about to leave Medical drama later in the season.

Meanwhile, Kelly Giddish Cut from this year’s “Law & Order: SVU”, Its last episode will air next month.