Xscape is not split, LaTocha is walking away from the group

4:42 PM PT Another source close to the group tells us that LaTocha was asked if she wanted to be a part of some upcoming show and she declined. We’re told the three remaining girls have been given permission to use the name Xscape – and she’ll be joining them at the Soul Train Awards.
We were told that any notion that the group condoned her was wrong, and were promoted without her because she declined offers.
xscape Fans are starting to be stunned after noticing a promo for an upcoming tour featuring 3 women, not 4…but we’re told it’s not a sign of the group split – even if Latocha She chose to take a step back from the girls.
A source close to the group tells TMZ… LaTocha is still part of Xscape, despite what fans online are noticing. She made the call herself to put some distance between herself and the group.
We’re told that Xscape launched the new Bravo, which is due out in March…and the problems started as soon as they decided to take a little tour.
Sources say LaTocha was originally part of the tour…until her husband got in with the promoter. I asked the rest of the group not to use the guy, but they said impossible…they chose to keep moving forward, which time I backtracked.
LaTocha even asked her bandmates not to use the group’s name because it would be MIA – like when they went by Xscape 3 after a member of the group Candy Take a break…but we don’t respond.
We are told that there is no connection between Latucha and her sister, tamika …not to mention the rest of the group – but as a silver lining, it looks like they’ll all be back together at the Soul Train Awards next weekend.
