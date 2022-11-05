Xscape is not split, LaTocha is walking away from the group

xscape Fans are starting to be stunned after noticing a promo for an upcoming tour featuring 3 women, not 4…but we’re told it’s not a sign of the group split – even if Latocha She chose to take a step back from the girls.

A source close to the group tells TMZ… LaTocha is still part of Xscape, despite what fans online are noticing. She made the call herself to put some distance between herself and the group.

We’re told that Xscape launched the new Bravo, which is due out in March…and the problems started as soon as they decided to take a little tour.

Sources say LaTocha was originally part of the tour…until her husband got in with the promoter. I asked the rest of the group not to use the guy, but they said impossible…they chose to keep moving forward, which time I backtracked.

LaTocha even asked her bandmates not to use the group’s name because it would be MIA – like when they went by Xscape 3 after a member of the group Candy Take a break…but we don’t respond. See also Former Miss Brazil Gliese Correa has died at the age of 27 after having her tonsils removed

Waiting for your permission to download Instagram Media.