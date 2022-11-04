Harley Pasternak threatens to institutionalize Kanye West

Beloved celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak appears to be threatening to “institutionalize” Kanye West so that the “Zombieland” rapper can be cured forever.

After his vociferous anti-Semitic statements, West shared texts allegedly sent by Pasternak, a Jew, which began by offering him a “loving and open conversation” based on “the truth”. Pasternak also asked his friend and former client to refrain from “damn words” or “crazy things”.

“Option two, you institutionalize again where they treat crap out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever. Playing with the kids won’t be the same,” the message continued.

West, 45 Tweet screenshot Thursday and wrote that “Mental diagnosis error I almost lost my mind to make me a well-behaved, manageable celebrity.”

“This is how the Hollywood coach talks to the most influential black celebrities when we get off the line,” West added. kanyewest / Twitter

West added in a message Tweet follow.

Pasternak, 48, did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment. However, he has changed his Instagram profile to private.

The scripts were allegedly sent by Pasternak, who has worked with Jessica Simpson, Jack Black, Lady Gaga, Rihanna and more celebrities, Confirm reports He made the phone call that resulted Hospitalization in the West in 2016.

The Grammy winner’s treatment came after he suffered a breakdown on stage before the rest of his tour was cancelled.

A source close to West said at the time: “He was suffering from exhaustion and sleep deprivation and went to the hospital today of his own free will and under the advice of his doctor.”



Pasternak has worked with celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Megan Fox, Rihanna and others.

The Los Angeles Police Department told The Post at the time that its officers responded to a call for a “disturbance,” but once they reached the address, the incident was classified as a “medical emergency.”

The rapper-turned-fashion designer has come under fire in recent months for his work Anti-Semitic statements. While West’s close friends claim that he is in In the middle of a “psychological loop” Others assert that his mental state don’t excuse him Of the consequences that include Losing profitable partnerships With Adidas and Balenciaga.