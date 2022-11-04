Amber Heard is deactivating her Twitter account, and frankly, who can blame her

Amber Heard picture : Evelyn Hochstein/Paul/AFP via Getty Images

As the majority of us who use Twitter on a daily basis continue Trying to figure out what to do now Owned by Elon Musk—To, the ongoing account of whether Musk will be able to lead the social media company well and truly land before he gets bored and annoyed enough to sell it to someone else in the block ive loss At least one person has gone out while getting at least fairly good: Amber Heard, as one Twitter’s greatest stinging targets over the past few years Years And the Musk’s ex-romantic partner may actually be the platonic example of someone who doesn’t need to be on The Hell anymore.

And so while Musk has been busy this week begging for 8 dollars Piece To keep Twitter blocking fraud the validation system in place, Online detectives noticed that Heard was quiet She deactivated her Twitter account. And though not like Heard – whose divorce, and subsequent legal struggles with him, Ex-husband Johnny Depp inspired some of the ugliest internet hate mongers we’ve seen in nearly a century, it seems we’ve been on the internet – we were already inactive on social media for obvious reasons, and it’s worth noting that she didn’t seem to actually be doing Deactivate her Twitter account until last week, and it still keeps, say, a (very quiet) Instagram profile.

Heard is clearly a special case, due to the amount of anger directed towards her, and her personal connection to Musk. (The couple is said to have dated from 2016 to 2017; She spoke positively of him in a 2018 interview; Who knows where they are now. But it’s a question Musk’s Twitter will face from now on: How much frustration, dysfunction, and sporadic innovations will help the big names keep Twitter relevant — not to mention everything Today’s users who create the content that makes it worth anything to advertisers – forgive, before they jump in too much?

