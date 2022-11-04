Drake & 21 Savage’s Tracklist Revealed for ‘Her Loss’ – Billboard

Arrival drake And the 21 savagecollaborative studio album, lose it, imminent. And to prove it, both rappers shared their joint project’s official song list on Thursday (November 3).

Just hours after sharing a file Possible album cover photowhich features a selfie of model Qui Yasuka, or Suki Baby, the couple took to their Instagram accounts to share what appears to be the album’s back cover, along with the album’s playlist.

songs lose it Includes “Rich Flex”, “Major Distribution”, “On BS”, “BACKOUTSIDEBOYZ”, “Privileged Rappers”, “Spin Bout U”, “Hours in Silence”, “Treacherous Twins”, “Circo Loco” & Millions” and “Brooke Boys,” “Middle of the Ocean,” “Jumbotron S – t Poppin,” “More M’s,” “3 AM on Glenwood,” and “I Guess it’s Fk Me.” The 16-track LP is entirely executive produced by Drake and 21 Savage. The project will be launched by Drake’s OVO and Savage’s Slaughter Gang Entertainment.

track list lose it He arrives after a series of hilarious promotional hoaxes from rappers who saw them trolling fans of fake cover for Vogue magazine magazine as well as Fake NPR a small office musical party And the Tricky interview dated Howard Stern Show.

Hip-hop giants first announce it lose it They were coming in late October in the music video for their joint song “Jimmy Cooks,” the #1 single from Drizzy’s June album. Honestly, Nevermind. After a week’s delay, lose it It is scheduled to arrive first thing on Friday.

See full track list for lose it less.