Kim Zolciak calls 911 on Kroy Biermann regarding his alleged kidnapping charge

Kim Zolciak The cops called on her estranged husband, Kroy Bermanearlier this month — and it was all because he accused Kim’s friend of kidnapping their young son.

TMZ obtained the audio from the 911 call that was made to Kim on June 16 in Alpharetta, GA. In her conversation with the dispatcher, Kim says she’s nervous about flipping her husband off… claiming he accused her friend of trying to kidnap their son.

The backstory is a bit fuzzy… but basically, KZ explains that she signed her friend up to take her son on a play date. However, based on Kim’s description, it’s as if when Kroy caught wind of this, he lost her and threatened to file a kidnapping report against the woman who was picking up their son.





Kim says this not only horrified her friend, but also left Kim’s son crying…and Kim told the dispatcher that she was going to pick up her son. It’s an odd call — one that clearly didn’t seem like an emergency — something Kim admits.

BTW… Kim also accuses Kroy of stealing her purse, which she says is full of divorce documents.

Now, when it comes to the Kroy side of things… sources tell us this was just a case of bad communication. We’re told that Kroy has no idea who their son is, kilojoules, gets the go-ahead to go to a rodeo with his boyfriend/their mom. Our sources tell us that Kroy deeply distrusts the woman who took KJ — for unexplained reasons — which is why he was so on edge.

We’re told when Kroy learned KJ was being supervised by this woman – he called her, but apparently felt like he wasn’t getting his point across. At one point, our sources say Kroy asked her to take KJ back…she allegedly shut him up – which led to him threatening to file kidnapping charges because of it. He didn’t, though.