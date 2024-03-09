Czech Kristina Peškova was crowned Miss World 2024

Kristina Peshkovathe stunning beauty from the Czech Republic, received the prestigious title Miss World 2024amidst the glitz and glamor of this prestigious event held in Mumbai, India, last Saturday.

It is worth noting that this edition represents the 2023 edition of the second largest beauty pageant in the world, which was initially scheduled to be held in 2023 in the United Arab Emirates.

Paige Spiranac wears a maxi dress to celebrate the 60th anniversary of SI Swimsuit

In a royal ceremony at the GEO World Convention Centre, Peshkova It was decorated the crownkindly delivered by Poland Karolina BilawskaMiss World 2021, who has generously extended her reign for another year, concludes her term on this magical evening.

The journey to being crowned the new Miss World was fraught with anticipation and fierce competition. Peshkova He defeated 115 competitors, the most prominent of whom were the best Yasmina olive Lebanon, which ranked second.

Breaking away from the traditional rounds of evening gowns and spontaneous questions, competitors were judged across diverse categories including social work, supermodel, multimedia, debate and sports.

How was the winner determined?

Throughout the elimination stages, participants are grouped by continents, with 10 from each group qualifying for the quarter-finals, followed by a series of rigorous selection rounds culminating in a final showdown. It is worth noting that representatives from the United States and Mexico, Victoria DeSorbo and Alejandra Diaz de Leon Respectively, they stumbled in the preliminary elimination round.

Continental winners included victorious Abrahams' gripe From Trinidad and Tobago (Americas), Lesego Chombo From Botswana (Africa), Kristina Peshkova From the Czech Republic (Europe), and Yasmina Zito From Lebanon (Asia/Oceania), each showcases their unique charm and grace on the world stage.

What made the scene even more amazing was India Saini Shettya 22-year-old girl who captured the hearts of the local audience, received thunderous applause and standing ovations as she competed for the coveted crown.