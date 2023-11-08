Patrick Dempsey was named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine

He’s not just “McDreamy” anymore — Lewiston native Patrick Dempsey is also now People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. The “Grey’s Anatomy” star and race car driver takes the mantle from “Captain America” ​​star Chris Evans, who has been selected for 2022. The selection was revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” In comprehensive coverage of Maine Tuesday night. “You’ve always been my bridesmaid!” “I completely forgot about it and I never thought I’d be in that situation. So my ego is good,” Dempsey, 57, told the magazine of his initial reaction. The actor stars in Michael Mann’s upcoming film Ferrari. He told The Associated Press last year that he himself was driving, calling it “the best role I’ve ever played.” Dempsey has competed in numerous professional races, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and is part of the Wright team. Sports car racing team, according to its website. Dempsey said his three children must tease him about being chosen by People magazine and “pick me and find out all the reasons why I shouldn’t be.” In addition to racing and acting, he founded the Dempsey Center, a Maine-based organization that provides care and resources to cancer patients, in honor of his late mother. Dempsey achieved beloved status as Dr. Derek Shepherd – nicknamed “McDreamy” – on the series “Grey’s Anatomy” appearing in more than 250 episodes. He plays Italian race car driver Piero Taruffi in the film “Ferrari,” which hits theaters later this year. The film received a waiver so its stars could promote it without violating the rules in the ongoing actors’ strike. Other Sexiest Man Alive winners include Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Paul Rudd, Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford and Mel Gibson, who was the magazine’s first recipient in 1985.

He’s not just “McDreamy” anymore — Lewiston native Patrick Dempsey is now also a staff writer for People magazine. The sexiest man alive.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star and race car driver takes on the mantle of “Captain America” ​​star. Chris Evans, who was the 2022 pick. The pick was revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” In comprehensive coverage of Maine Tuesday night.

“I’ve always been a bridesmaid!” “I completely forgot about it and never thought I’d be in that situation,” Dempsey, 57, told the magazine of his initial reaction. “So my ego is good.”

The actor stars in Michael Mann’s upcoming film “Ferrari.” he He told The Associated Press last year He took the lead himself, calling it “the best role I’ve ever played.”

Dempsey has competed in numerous professional races, including the 24 hours le mans, He is part of the Wright Motorsports racing team, according to his website.

Dempsey said his three children must tease him about being chosen by People magazine and “pick me and find out all the reasons why I shouldn’t do it.”

The People edition containing Dempsey’s cover story will be released Friday.

In addition to racing and acting, he founded a company Dempsey Centera Maine-based organization that provides care and resources to cancer patients, in honor of his late mother.

Dempsey achieved cult status when he played Dr. Derek Shepherd – nicknamed “McDreamy” – on Grey’s Anatomy, where he appeared in more than 250 episodes.

He plays Italian race car driver Piero Taruffi in the film “Ferrari,” which hits theaters later this year. The film received a waiver so that its stars could promote it without breaking the rules in the film The ongoing actors’ strike.

Other Sexiest Man Alive winners include Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Paul Rudd, Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford, and Mel Gibson, who was the magazine’s first recipient in 1985.