November 9, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Sonja Morgan Shares TMI Confession About Owen Wilson

Sonja Morgan Shares TMI Confession About Owen Wilson

Roxanne Bacchus November 9, 2023 2 min read

Sonia Morgan It really is the straw that stirs the drink.

the The Real Housewives of New York City The star has enjoyed her fair share of famous hookups and has never been shy about dropping details. In 2017, while playing a game called “Will Morgan Date Him?” on WWHLSonia L revealed Andy Cohen She casually romanced Jack, and described the Oscar winner as “a lot of fun”.

Sonia also detailed her ups and downs with the rocker Billy Idol And the journalist Charlie Rose During a 2011 interview with Page Six, it then leaked that she had also dated singer Eric Clapton during 2021. WWHL picnic. In addition to the tennis legend John McEnroe He reluctantly shared that he dated Bravolebrity in the mid-1990s after his divorce from Tatum O’Neal.

“I think this has already happened,” John told Andy in 2019. “But I’d rather not discuss it now because my wife… [Patty Smyth] And my daughter is here. “It’s okay with my daughter, but my wife’s not so sure.”

“And to really prove that she doesn’t have a specific romantic type,” Sonia said. Entertainment tonight In 2017, she briefly had a romantic relationship with Owen Wilson.

Tinsley [Mortimer] “She said Owen is a celebrity crush she likes and I thought she said she dated him,” Sonia explained. I dated him too! from here [in Los Angeles]. Well, I met him in New York through some art friends, and then I saw him while I was here as well. A long time ago, a long time ago.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Patrick Dempsey was named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine

November 8, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

First reactions from the premiere – The Hollywood Reporter

November 8, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Nintendo is working on a live-action Zelda movie

November 8, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Sonja Morgan Shares TMI Confession About Owen Wilson

November 9, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Complex animal patterns: A new study could answer this question

November 9, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla – Trossard takes center stage, Saka, Martinelli and Havertz impress

November 9, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Humane’s AI Pin costs $699 and $24 per month with OpenAI and T-Mobile integration

November 9, 2023 Len Houle