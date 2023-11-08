Sonja Morgan Shares TMI Confession About Owen Wilson

Sonia Morgan It really is the straw that stirs the drink.

the The Real Housewives of New York City The star has enjoyed her fair share of famous hookups and has never been shy about dropping details. In 2017, while playing a game called “Will Morgan Date Him?” on WWHLSonia L revealed Andy Cohen She casually romanced Jack, and described the Oscar winner as “a lot of fun”.

Sonia also detailed her ups and downs with the rocker Billy Idol And the journalist Charlie Rose During a 2011 interview with Page Six, it then leaked that she had also dated singer Eric Clapton during 2021. WWHL picnic. In addition to the tennis legend John McEnroe He reluctantly shared that he dated Bravolebrity in the mid-1990s after his divorce from Tatum O’Neal.

“I think this has already happened,” John told Andy in 2019. “But I’d rather not discuss it now because my wife… [Patty Smyth] And my daughter is here. “It’s okay with my daughter, but my wife’s not so sure.”

“And to really prove that she doesn’t have a specific romantic type,” Sonia said. Entertainment tonight In 2017, she briefly had a romantic relationship with Owen Wilson.

“Tinsley [Mortimer] “She said Owen is a celebrity crush she likes and I thought she said she dated him,” Sonia explained. I dated him too! from here [in Los Angeles]. Well, I met him in New York through some art friends, and then I saw him while I was here as well. A long time ago, a long time ago.”