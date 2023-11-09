The Hollywood Actors Union agrees to a preliminary agreement to end the strike that has been ongoing for four months

9 November 2023, 02:12 GMT Updated 9 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, Actors’ and writers’ strikes halted production of major television shows and films

The actors union Sag-Aftra said it had agreed to a tentative agreement with Hollywood studios to end the months-long strike.

Sag-Aftra reached an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) in a unanimous vote, ending a 118-day shutdown.

This impasse – coupled with a separate writers’ strike – has crippled the entertainment industry and delayed the release of several major films.

Representatives have called for better wages and guarantees on the use of artificial intelligence.

They said the strike would officially end on Thursday, with more details to be released after a meeting on Friday.

AMPTP said it was pleased the tentative agreement had been reached and “looks forward to the industry getting back to work telling great stories.”

It said the deal gave Sag-Aftra “the largest contract-by-contract gains in the union’s history.”

Comment on the photo, Union members celebrated after reaching the agreement

Sag-Aftra represents about 160,000 industry members and has been on strike since July 14, causing major disruption.

Disney/Marvel’s Blade, Dune: Part Two, and Fantastic Four have been delayed by several months, while Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars have also been delayed by a year.

Live-action remakes of Disney’s Moana and Lilo & Stitch, as well as James Cameron’s Avatar and Paddington series in Peru, were also affected.

In addition to delaying movie releases, Hollywood stars also did not attend events such as movie premieres while the strike occurred, as union rules prohibit them from accepting any work, including promoting or publicizing projects.

In addition to pay increases and AI guarantees, Sag-Aftra has called for increased royalties and increased contributions to actors’ retirement and health plans.

The stars welcome the deal

The actors appear to have responded positively to the deal, with Zac Efron describing it as “incredible” at the premiere of wrestling film The Iron Claw.

“Perseverance pays off,” Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis posted on Instagram.

Oscar winner Alec Baldwin offered “congratulations to everyone who has done such an amazing job on behalf of the members” in an Instagram post.

Actors and writers strikes are estimated to have cost California’s economy more than $6.5 billion (£5.3 billion) so far, according to Deadline.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass welcomed the “fair agreement” and said the strikes affected “millions” in Los Angeles and across the country.