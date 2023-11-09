Wynonna Judd responds after fans expressed concern about CMA Awards performance: ‘I was so nervous’

Wynonna Judd She is well aware of the comments surrounding her Opening performance At the 2023 CMA Awards. The 59-year-old country singer took to Instagram and TikTok to respond to fans’ concerns about her after she took to the stage singing “Need a Favor” with Candy name.

During the performance, Judd held onto a Jelly Roll, leading many fans to worry about her health.

“They say don’t read the comments…” Jude captioned the post.

In the video, Jude spoke with a smile in front of the camera, saying: “Don’t read the comments, I read the comments!” Before offering a keynote post that fans were “concerned” after watching her and Jelly Roll open the annual awards show.

“I’ll be clear with y’all. I was very nervous,” Judd admitted. “I came out and looked at Jelly Roll. I wanted it to be so good for him. I could cry right now, but I won’t because I’m a huge fan of his and he asked me to sing. And I was like, ‘Sure!’ I walked out of there and I was so nervous I was holding on for dear life.” And that’s the point.

Judd shared that she was traveling to Texas to resume her Back to Wy tour, assuring fans that “everything is fine!”

ET Rachel Smith talked to Judd After her performance at the CMA Awards where she talked about her decision to join Jelly Roll on stage.

“I have to get in front of people like people did for me,” Judd explained to ET. “That’s my job now to pass it on because people have been generous to me and now it’s my turn to be generous to people like Jelly Roll and that’s what I’m doing.”

Judd also spoke about her health journey and her recent emotional performances on stage.

“I have my ups and downs, and that’s life, I just tell the fans,” Judd said. “Like that night, I felt emotional, and I felt for my mom. And she got over me and I just said, ‘I need some water and I need someone to hold me for a moment while I take a deep breath and cry.’ And I just do it because that’s life.”

Winona’s mother, Naomi Judd, died in April 2022.

Jelly Roll also closed the show with K. Michelle who paid tribute to Wynonna and Naomi’s mother duo, The Judds, as they sang their song “Love Can Build a Bridge.”

“The first thing I said was, ‘I’m not going to do this without Wynonna’s blessing.’ Even before I make the song or record. “I called Wynonna.” Jelly Roll told ET On the red carpet on Wednesday in Nashville. “I have a huge amount of respect for Wynonna. I grew up listening to The Judds. I love Wynonna. I don’t just want you to do it, I want you to do it BIG!” she said.

The 2023 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan And Peyton Manning, aired live on Wednesday, November 8 at 8 pm ET on ABC. Check here for Full list of tonight’s big winners!

