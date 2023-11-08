November 8, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

First reactions from the premiere – The Hollywood Reporter

First reactions from the premiere – The Hollywood Reporter

Roxanne Bacchus November 8, 2023 5 min read
Wonders

“wonders”


Courtesy of Marvel

Audiences have finally gotten their first look at it Wondersthe latest project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Marvel Studios film debuted in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and press screenings were also held in New York and Los Angeles. Now, the first reactions are arriving on social media, ahead of the official reviews, which will begin on Wednesday morning.

brie larson, Ms. Marvel Star Iman Villani and WandaVisionStar Teyonah Parris Wonderswho hails from Candy man Directed by Nia DaCosta, it arrives in theaters on Friday. It is a sequel to 2019 Captain MarvelWhich grossed $1.128 billion worldwide. but Wonders It opens amidst a very different landscape, and doesn’t hold high hopes at the box office.

The film had no actors available to promote the film amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, and Captain Marvel Take advantage of the direct connection Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: EndgameWhich helped build excitement. Marvel changed up its marketing efforts for the film on Monday, releasing a last-minute trailer that reminds viewers of Captain Marvel’s ties to the Avengers, and featuring archival footage of Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evan and Josh Brolin.

Read on for a sample of our first reactions Wonders.

See also  Former SAG president slams Halloween costume strike rules as 'ridiculous'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Nintendo is working on a live-action Zelda movie

November 8, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Jeremy Renner’s Snowplow accident taught him not to waste life

November 7, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

A former assistant recounts workplace disputes at De Niro’s trial

November 7, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

5 min read

First reactions from the premiere – The Hollywood Reporter

November 8, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches into 80th orbital launch this year – Spaceflight Now

November 8, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Robert Saleh defends Jets QB Zach Wilson, defends ‘The Fifth’ when asked why he didn’t bench him for Trevor Siemian

November 8, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Motorsport Games suspends development of IndyCar game

November 8, 2023 Len Houle