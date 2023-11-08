First reactions from the premiere – The Hollywood Reporter

Audiences have finally gotten their first look at it Wondersthe latest project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The Marvel Studios film debuted in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and press screenings were also held in New York and Los Angeles. Now, the first reactions are arriving on social media, ahead of the official reviews, which will begin on Wednesday morning.
brie larson, Ms. Marvel Star Iman Villani and WandaVisionStar Teyonah Parris Wonderswho hails from Candy man Directed by Nia DaCosta, it arrives in theaters on Friday. It is a sequel to 2019 Captain MarvelWhich grossed $1.128 billion worldwide. but Wonders It opens amidst a very different landscape, and doesn’t hold high hopes at the box office.
The film had no actors available to promote the film amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, and Captain Marvel Take advantage of the direct connection Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: EndgameWhich helped build excitement. Marvel changed up its marketing efforts for the film on Monday, releasing a last-minute trailer that reminds viewers of Captain Marvel’s ties to the Avengers, and featuring archival footage of Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evan and Josh Brolin.
Read on for a sample of our first reactions Wonders.
