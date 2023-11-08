First reactions from the premiere – The Hollywood Reporter

“wonders”

Courtesy of Marvel

Audiences have finally gotten their first look at it Wondersthe latest project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Marvel Studios film debuted in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and press screenings were also held in New York and Los Angeles. Now, the first reactions are arriving on social media, ahead of the official reviews, which will begin on Wednesday morning.

brie larson, Ms. Marvel Star Iman Villani and WandaVisionStar Teyonah Parris Wonderswho hails from Candy man Directed by Nia DaCosta, it arrives in theaters on Friday. It is a sequel to 2019 Captain MarvelWhich grossed $1.128 billion worldwide. but Wonders It opens amidst a very different landscape, and doesn’t hold high hopes at the box office.

The film had no actors available to promote the film amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, and Captain Marvel Take advantage of the direct connection Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: EndgameWhich helped build excitement. Marvel changed up its marketing efforts for the film on Monday, releasing a last-minute trailer that reminds viewers of Captain Marvel’s ties to the Avengers, and featuring archival footage of Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evan and Josh Brolin.

Read on for a sample of our first reactions Wonders.

See more Happy to report #themarvels It’s a blast. It’s fun and funny and the actors are so good together. Is it one of the best Marvel movies? No, but I had a smile on my face a lot. Definitely worth watching at the cinema. Also the post credits scene is 🔥🔥🔥 Excited for what’s next. pic.twitter.com/XuRYyqcVJD – Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) November 8, 2023

See more Nia DaCosta #Marvel He is a delight! The power exchange plot is great, but the real fun comes from the great chemistry between Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani. Low stakes aside, it delivers some of Marvel’s best action and comedy yet! Watch it with the audience 👀 pic.twitter.com/Qz8k9j6nAm – Dempsey Pilot (@DempseyPillot) November 8, 2023

See more Everything I wanted from #Marvel I was supposed to have a good time and this movie is so much fun! Kamala, Monica and Carol are having a lot of fun together. The exchange, singing and dancing was better than I thought. The cameos, oh my god those cameos! I’m so glad I saw this in IMAX! pic.twitter.com/seWhnb9fzX – Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) November 8, 2023

See more #Marvel It’s beautiful all around, with a really silly plot, but still manages to be light on its feet. It’s often really funny, mostly thanks to Iman Villani – the star. Fun body-swapping action, and doesn’t take itself too seriously. Not great, but far from disaster. pic.twitter.com/ammljNEvCw – Daniel Howat (@howatdk) November 8, 2023

See more Nia DaCosta #Marvel It’s a great time at the movies! It’s well paced and full of frenetic and fun energy. I even liked it more than in 2019 #CaptainMarvel. This thing is moving! The location switch action is great and the end credits scene is 😱. I’m definitely impressed. Faith… pic.twitter.com/vK8vDFpJ4h – Eric Davis (@EricDavis) November 8, 2023

See more #Marvel It’s a lot of fun and action-packed, but it’s really fun and exciting to watch from start to finish. I love my girls so much and seeing them fight together is really special. Higher, farther, faster, my dear! pic.twitter.com/epEroO2ClU -Rachel Leishman (@rachelleishman) November 8, 2023

See more Even though everyone on screen is doing their best, #Marvel It’s like he lost his battle in the newsroom. The scenes don’t flow together and you can’t tell when the first act or the second act begins. There are a few really dope scenes but that may be due to studio interference. -Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) November 8, 2023

See more The Marvels is a good entry for the MCU. Carol, Kamala and Monica are really great, especially together in the very creative action scenes! The first 25 minutes really shook up the exciting MCU stuff for the finale. The villain is forgettable. Visual effects vary, both good and bad. Some of the silly scenes didn’t work pic.twitter.com/dflCP2hOPX – bd (@brandondavisbd) November 8, 2023

See more #wonders Short, sweet, and a lot of fun. The main trio is in sync together and it’s great to have exciting action sequences again. This is probably the most impressed I’ve been with an MCU movie since No Way Home, and I can’t wait to see where this movie leads… pic.twitter.com/BA8lkRCjU8 – Ross Bonaime (@rbonaime) November 8, 2023

See more #Marvel It was a beautiful, amazing, decent and fun experience. The chemistry of the actors is out of this world. Kamala Khan and her family are definitely the highlights of the film. Nia DaCosta delivers a film full of heart. The emotional beats are great too,… pic.twitter.com/xN4z3XqagU – Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) November 8, 2023

See more #Marvel It’s actually great fun, with a nice complex dynamic between the leading trio at its center. Iman Villani steals every scene. Some great stylistic action and a funny place swapping dynamic. Lots of crazy moments. With also some great settings for the larger MCU. pic.twitter.com/BppzxYyoIQ – Rayan 🇵🇸 (@RayyanTCG) November 8, 2023

See more #Marvel It’s the most fun I’ve seen in a superhero movie in a while! It’s a funny, action-packed story full of girl power. Kamala was outstanding and many moments surprised me. There was great balance to the team, while they dropped bombshells that would change everything. pic.twitter.com/Zj6Lbc5xKn – Christine Maldonado (@kaimaldo) November 8, 2023

See more It’s sad that his tracking is so low because #wonders It’s a blast! A breath of fresh air for the MCU that balances great humor with heart throughout and boasts great performances and chemistry from the lead trio of Larson, Barriss, and Villani. Dacosta was the shocker… pic.twitter.com/XuR0XVWaPA – TomChatalbash (@TomChatalbash) November 8, 2023