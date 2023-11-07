Nintendo is working on a live-action Zelda movie

Nintendo’s invasion of movies won’t stop anytime soon: the company has done just that Certain It works as a direct adaptation of Legend of Zelda. The film is directed by Wes Ball, famous for… Maze runner Trilogy and upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Zelda Creator Shigeru Miyamoto will serve as producer, just as he did on this year’s anime Super Mario Bros. film. He will produce alongside Avi Arad.

“This is Miyamoto. I have been working on The Legend of Zelda live-action film for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many successful films. Miyamoto said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter. However, we may have to wait a while for the movie; Miyamoto said“It will take some time to complete, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

Although there aren’t many details about the film itself, Nintendo says it will be co-financed with Sony, with Nintendo footing more than 50 percent of the bill.

“By producing visual content for Nintendo IP itself, Nintendo creates new opportunities to attract people from all over the world to access the world of entertainment that Nintendo has built, through different means beyond its dedicated game consoles,” the company said in a statement. Statement about Zelda film. “By being deeply involved in the production of the film with the goal of bringing smiles to everyone’s faces through entertainment, Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and bring it to as many people as possible.”

Nintendo was previously rumored to be working on a live-action movie Zelda series for Netflix, although that project was never realized. See also SAG-AFTRA contract talks will continue Wednesday - deadline

