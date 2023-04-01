Homage Among Thieves Scores Big Box Office Opening – The Hollywood Reporter

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on its way to opening to a better-than-expected $40 million and winning the weekend’s box office.

Paramount and the eOne remake brought in $15.3 million on Friday, including $5.6 million in previews this week, with $4.1 million in Thursday night showings and the remainder from specials earlier in the week. The adventure saga expanded to a total of 3,855 locations Friday morning, including a slew of premium-format screens.

Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, Dungeons and Dragons It’s based on Hasbro’s hit role-playing game and features an all-star cast led by Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Reggie Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. movie meets game night Goldstein and Daly, who finalized a screenplay they wrote with Michael Giglio.

The film enjoyed rave reviews and earned a CinemaScore.

Paramount and eOne, owned by Hasbro, co-produced and co-financed the big-budget fantasy pic, which cost $150 million before marketing. The film is also released in more than 50 overseas markets, including the United Kingdom, where eOne distributes it.

Dungeons and Dragons It is based on a board game that was first published in 1974. The game has gone on to inspire books, television shows, video games, and movies—including New Line’s ill-fated 2000 photo—among other media. If all goes well, Honor among thieves It will launch a new movie franchise for Paramount and eOne. Either way, it expands the total D&D Universe for Hasbro.

Adapting games (be it video games or tabletop games) for the big screen has always been challenging, but there have been notable success stories recently in the video game business, including Paramount’s sonic the hedgehog franchise and Sony unknownwhich debuted last year at $44 million.

Lionsgate John Wick: Chapter 4which debuted to $73.8 million last weekend, will drop to number two in the sophomore outing with an estimated $29 million.

Paramount Sixth scream and MGM Creed III would follow, while new faith-based offerings his only sonfrom Angel Studios, looks to round out the top five with a $5 million opening from 1920 theaters.

The other new offering of the weekend is the 2023 Sundance Film Festival entry from Focus Features one thousand and onewhich is on track to earn $1.7 million to $2 million from 926 locations.

April 1, at 7:20 a.m Updated with revised totals.

This story was originally published March 31 at 7:43 am