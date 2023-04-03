April 3, 2023

Tom Holland and Zendaya hold hands as they leave Mumbai after a ‘really cool experience’ – PHOTOS INSIDE | English Film News

Roxanne Bacchus April 3, 2023 2 min read
After a short but glamorous trip to Mumbai, the couple are in Hollywood Tom Holland Zendaya said goodbye as they headed out of the country in the early hours of Monday morning.
The stars, who were in town for the NMACC gala, were spotted by shutterbugs as they arrived at Kalina Airport just in time for their flight. Tom, who was dressed in a navy blue T-shirt and jeans, was seen waving to the paparazzi as he arrived in his car with his girlfriend Zendaya at his side. The stars were also clicked holding hands during airport check-in.

Before getting on the plane, the couple was spotted at the NMACC watching a cultural show. There, they met some fans and committed them all to selfies. Zendaya was also seen chatting with a few fans at the center.

Tom and Zendaya were among the many celebrity guests at Saturday’s opening ceremony. While Tom chose a black tux, Zendaya went the traditional way and opted for a sparkly sari for Rahul Mishra.
After appearing at the ceremony, Holland shared photos of himself on Instagram and wrote, “Thanks to the Ambani family for inviting us to celebrate the opening of @nmacc.india. A truly amazing experience that I will never forget.”

Zendaya also took to her Instagram stories to show off her saree. She captioned one of the photos, “What a lovely evening, so lucky to share it with my loved ones.”

On the work front, Zendaya is currently filming ‘Dune 2’ which is expected to open in theaters on October 20, 2023.

