John Stamos tried to fire the Olsen twins from Full House

(CNN) John Stamos, Mary-Kate, and Ashley Olsen are like family now, but that wasn’t always the case.

during A recent episode of the “Good Guys” podcast, Stamos spoke to Josh Peck and Ben Soffer about his early efforts to have the twin sisters remake “Full House.”

The Olsens co-star Michelle Tanner, the youngest member of the “Full House” family, and Stamos played Uncle Jesse Katsopolis.

He said that while filming the show’s pilot, he and costar Dave Coulier, who played Joy Gladstone, were doing a scene with one of the twins in which they were changing her diaper.

“We’re holding the baby downstairs and I think I was holding her armpits and Dave was holding her little feet,” Stamos recalls. “We took her to the kitchen and put her in the water and put a fan on her and wrapped her in paper towels. She was screaming. Both of them. They wanted to be anywhere else but there and so did I.”

Stamos suggested replacing the 11-month-old twins.

“I couldn’t handle it,” he said. I said, “This isn’t going to work.” And so they got rid of them.

Fortunately for the Olsens, Stamos said the replaced young actors weren’t up to par and the twins were brought back to the show that launched their careers.